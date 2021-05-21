RCSD investigating shooting on Kathleen Drive that left a man dead
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Kathleen Drive that led to the death of a man on Thursday night. At about 10:51 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies say they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials say he was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.www.abccolumbia.com