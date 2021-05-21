newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

NHRA Spring Nationals will now be a two-day event

fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the severe weather, Friday's qualifying round has been scrapped. One of the drivers to watch at Houston Raceway Park is Justin Ashley, who joins us live from Baytown.

www.fox26houston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Spring, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
City
Baytown, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra#Houston Raceway Park#Weather Houston#Houston Weather#Justin Houston#Nhra Spring Nationals#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Florida Statechatsports.com

South Florida's Peña, Houston's Gasser Earn Baseball Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly baseball honors. Peña hit .533 last week as the Bulls split a four-game series at Wichita State, going 8-for-15 with five runs and five extra-base hits, including three doubles and two home runs. The redshirt sophomore, who hit safely in all four games, also drove in four runs over the weekend.
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

34th Annual NHRA Spring Nationals at Houston Raceway Park

The three-day Spring Nationals competition returns, sending top fuel, funny car, and pro stock hot rods roaring down the strip at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. As we move further into the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical experts still advise that we have a way to go before we achieve herd immunity and can safely fully resume prepandemic activities. In the meantime, you can continue familiar practices of wearing face masks indoors or in crowds, keeping social distance of at least six feet, and frequently using hand sanitizer or soap and water to keep your hands clean.
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Round one of rain winding down after hammering areas between Houston & Corpus Christi

For the vast majority of the Houston area, today was pretty uneventful. Across Harris County, according to the Flood Control map, the max total was 1.64 inches along Buffalo Bayou at the Beltway. But as you went southwest along Highway 59, things escalated quite a bit. The max total in our region today was 13.47 inches (as of 3 PM) in Wharton County, just east of Ganado.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Northwest Houston athletes ink letters of intent on final signing day

Numerous students out of the northwest Houston area signed their National Letter of Intent to play athletics at the collegiate level during the final signing day of the 2020-2021 school year. The regular Division I basketball signing period started April 14 and runs through August 1. The April period is...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Houston restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas'

We all know that there are some great places to eat in Texas, and now Yelp has provided a Top 100 places that you must go. Of course in an amazing city like Houston, our restaurants are found throughout the list. BEST BRUNCH: OpenTable's 'Best Brunch in America' list includes...
Colorado Statehighschoolfootballamerica.com

Hoehne captures Colorado 8-man Spring ’21 high school football championship

Hoehne’s high-powered offense was on full display Thursday as the Farmers beat John Mall 64-40 in Colorado’s Spring ’21 8-Man high school football state championship game. The Farmers entered the game averaging 57-points over a 6-0 start. After falling behind 6-0, Hoehne reeled-off 36 unanswered points in the victory, which...
Spring, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

143 Manor Lake Estates Drive

Bathroom(s): 6.0 Total Area: 6906 Sq. Ft. Outstanding waterfront home located in the gated section of Gleannloch Farms! Dramatic foyer w/rotunda ceiling, stunning chandelier, sweeping wrought iron staircase & balcony; Plantation shutters, marble & engineered hardwood floors, built-ins & abundant windows throughout provide serene water views. Open concept island kitchen has breakfast bar, soft close cabinetry & drawers, 6 burner gas range w/grill & double oven overlooking the breakfast alcove & den; butlers pantry + catering kitchen; handsome study, both formals & 1st floor media room w/projector screen & seating included! Owner's retreat w/spa-like bath down; large game room; bonus room + 4 bedrooms up, all w/en-suite baths & access to the outdoor balcony; oversized 4 car garage w/epoxy floors; Backyard features outdoor kitchen, Pebble Tec pool/spa, mosquito system, private dock & pristine landscaping enhanced w/lighting. Neighborhood amenities include 3 recreational facilities, walking trails & Gleannloch Pines Golf Club!
Houston, TXcw39.com

Hottest kitchen items for Spring entertaining

HOUSTON (CW39) — Before you “spring” into action in the kitchen check out the hottest items. Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos, with ChicExecs shares some must-have items with CW39 Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe.
Spring, TXchatsports.com

Volleyball’s Cianciulli and Walters Set To Earn LSU Degrees

Cianciulli became LSU'a all-time leader in career digs this past season, tallying 1,762 throughout her career thus far. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Finance last fall, Cianciulli will earn her Master's in Business Administration this weekend. The Spring, Texas native will return in the fall and is planning to work towards obtaining a certificate in analytics.