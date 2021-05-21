NHRA Spring Nationals will now be a two-day event

The three-day Spring Nationals competition returns, sending top fuel, funny car, and pro stock hot rods roaring down the strip at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. As we move further into the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical experts still advise that we have a way to go before we achieve herd immunity and can safely fully resume prepandemic activities. In the meantime, you can continue familiar practices of wearing face masks indoors or in crowds, keeping social distance of at least six feet, and frequently using hand sanitizer or soap and water to keep your hands clean.