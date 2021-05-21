Teens under 18 buying and selling stocks?

We noted that Airbnb stock (NASDAQ: ABNB) was expensive during our last update in early April when it traded at close to $190 per share (see below). The stock has corrected by roughly 20% since then and remains down by about 30% from its all-time highs, trading at about $150 per share currently. So is Airbnb stock attractive at current levels? Although we still believe valuations are rich, the risk to reward profile for Airbnb stock has certainly improved. The stock trades at about 20x consensus 2021 revenues, down from around 24x during our last update. The growth outlook also remains strong, with revenue projected to grow by over 40% this year and by around 35% next year.