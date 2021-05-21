Teens under 18 buying and selling stocks?

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), a company best known for its big data and analytics tools for government and large corporations, saw its stock decline by around 11% over the last week. Although the company actually posted stronger than expected Q1 2021 results on Tuesday, the stock was likely impacted by two factors. Firstly, investors don’t seem too pleased with the company’s continued over-reliance on the government sector for growth. Second, the broader sell-off in high multiple technology stocks over the last few days also appears to have hurt Palantir. So is Palantir stock looking like a buy at current levels of $18 per share? While we think Palantir stock remains a little expensive, trading at about 24x projected 2021 revenues, and ahead of our $16 price estimate, the risk to reward trade-off is looking much better after the recent correction.