Police in southwest Missouri investigating shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of Springfield teen.

Officers were called early Thursday morning to a stretch of Chestnut Street for a report of a person lying in the road, police said in a news release. Officers who arrived shortly after 3:30 a.m. found Bobby Gooch Jr., 18, of Springfield, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Gooch was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators had not identified a suspect in the case by Thursday morning and asked anyone with information to call police. Gooch’s death marked Springfield’s 10th homicide of 2021, police said.