The Farmington Hills Police Department, in celebration of National Police Week May 9-15, is kicking of FHPD ROCKS a fun community wide scavenger hunt!. In several parks throughout Farmington Hills, the department has hidden rocks painted with images of police cars, K-9 Officer Dozer, police badges and more. If you find a painted rock, you can turn it in to the Farmington Hills Police Department at 31655 11 Mile Road and bring it in for a goodie bag containing: A blinking safety light, water bottle, and FHPD wrist band.