newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Back Where Red Sox Belong’: Sam Kennedy Offers Upbeat View Of 2021 Team

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Kennedy probably mirrors Red Sox Nation in beaming with excitement. The Boston Red Sox president and CEO offered an upbeat assessment of the team Friday morning during his appearance on MLB Network’s “High Heat.”. The 27-18 Red Sox entered Friday in first place in the American League East, just...

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Romero
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#The League#Red Sox Nation#The Boston Red Sox#Mlb Network#American League East#The Red Sox#Competitive Baseball#All Star Form#Preseason Expectation#Beloved Figure#Ceo#Predictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Back from COVID list

Whitlock was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. The Rule 5 pick was feeling the effects from the coronavirus vaccine, but he's ready to roll a day later. Colten Brewer was optioned to make room on the roster. Whitlock secured his first career save earlier in the week, adding to the stellar body of work he's putting together (1.77 ERA, 0.98). It looks like the Red Sox found themselves a diamond in the rough.
MLBchatsports.com

Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle homer to back hurdle-clearing Jorge López in Orioles’ 4-1 win over Red Sox

Each recent turn through the Orioles’ rotation, manager Brandon Hyde lamented that Baltimore couldn’t provide Jorge López a comfortable to try to free himself of his fifth-inning demons. Often sharp through four innings, the right-hander continually struggled in the median frame, with narrow margins preventing Hyde from giving López a chance to pitch through it.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could be back for road trip

Hernandez (hamstring) is participating in a rehab assignment over the weekend and could be activated for the team's road trip beginning Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Hernandez is set to serve as the designated hitter Saturday and then play in center field Sunday at Triple-A Worcester. If...
MLBWDBJ7.com

Salem Red Sox Fan Excited to be back at the ballpark

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -It would not be baseball without the fans. Those fans are ready for Tuesday’s home opener at the Salem Red Sox. “It is so amazing to be back,” said Melissa Davis. “The field is beautiful and ready for the players. I’m really excited for our home opener. just can’t wait.
MLBbettingpros.com

Red Sox team total is juiced to the under against the Orioles

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boston Red Sox have a team total listed of 5.5 runs when they face the Baltimore Orioles tonight. (DraftKings Sportsbook) The under has a vig of -139 while taking the over 5.5 runs pays odds of +120. The Red Sox have averaged seven runs per game through the first three games of this series (all wins), and more offense could be in store when facing Baltimore’s Jorge Lopez. Lopez (1-3, 6.49 ERA) has not completed five innings of work in five of his six starts. His 25:11 K/BB ratio is underwhelming, and he has been bitten by the long ball this year, surrendering seven home runs in 26.1 innings this season. That could spell doom against a Red Sox offense that leads the majors with a .778 OPS and a .267 team batting average. JD Martinez, in particular, is making a claim for early-season MVP. He is second only to Mike Trout with a 1.075 OPS, and he and teammate Xander Bogaerts each rank in the top six in the majors in batting average. Three different Red Sox have homered off Lopez in their careers, and all current Boston hitters are a combined 14-for-40 (.350) and slugging .675 in 43 career plate appearances against him. The over is 4-1 in Boston’s last five games.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees Red Sox Rivalry

Posted in Analysis Brian Cashman New York Yankees Yankees Red Sox Rivalry. The Yankees, as they were pummeling the Red Sox, could not have known or cared Boston’s GM was about to be “eliminated” as well. There’s…. stevecontursi August 29, 2019 Leave a comment. Next Friday, the Yankees will invade...
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox prospect Kutter Crawford tosses four scoreless innings for Double-A Portland in first start back from Tommy John surgery

On Saturday, Red Sox pitching prospect Kutter Crawford made his first start of the minor-league season for Double-A Portland. Not only was it Crawford’s first start since August 24, 2019 with the 2020 minor-league season being cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2019.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox tally 4 hits in 3-2 loss to Athletics; Nathan Eovaldi bounces back with 6 strong innings

BOSTON -- The league-leading Red Sox offense was no match for Athletics starter Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Bassitt struck out 10 batters in seven innings and allowed three hits as the A’s beat Boston, 3-2, in the opener of a three-game set. Boston wasted a strong bounceback outing from starter Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed a single run on two hits in six frames.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Accounts for half of team's hits

Martinez went 2-for-4 with one run scored Monday against the Orioles. Martinez reached base in the fourth inning on a single, and he would later score Boston's only run of the day on a sacrifice fly. He's started the month of May 9-for-33 at the dish with one home run and six RBI in nine contests.
MLBCovers.com

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Picks and Predictions: Boston Bats Bounce Back

The Boston Red Sox now lead the Toronto Blue Jays by just a half-game in the American League East after the Jays took the opener of this three-game series in convincing fashion. Game 2 should be a more tightly contested matchup — but not because of the pitching. These are...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Offer Update On Nick Pivetta’s Status For Next Scheduled Start

The Boston Red Sox added starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to its COVID-19 related injured list ahead of Wednesday?s loss to the Oakland Athletics. Fortunately, the righty didn’t come down with the virus, but instead is feeling the side effects from receiving the vaccine. But it puts his status for his...
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox Journal: Hernandez back from hamstring strain

Kiké Hernandez was back in the Red Sox lineup on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla. The veteran utilityman was activated off the 10-day injured list prior to first pitch against the Blue Jays. Hernandez spent the minimum time out of action after suffering a right hamstring strain against Detroit on May 6.