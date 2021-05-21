‘Back Where Red Sox Belong’: Sam Kennedy Offers Upbeat View Of 2021 Team

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boston Red Sox have a team total listed of 5.5 runs when they face the Baltimore Orioles tonight. (DraftKings Sportsbook) The under has a vig of -139 while taking the over 5.5 runs pays odds of +120. The Red Sox have averaged seven runs per game through the first three games of this series (all wins), and more offense could be in store when facing Baltimore’s Jorge Lopez. Lopez (1-3, 6.49 ERA) has not completed five innings of work in five of his six starts. His 25:11 K/BB ratio is underwhelming, and he has been bitten by the long ball this year, surrendering seven home runs in 26.1 innings this season. That could spell doom against a Red Sox offense that leads the majors with a .778 OPS and a .267 team batting average. JD Martinez, in particular, is making a claim for early-season MVP. He is second only to Mike Trout with a 1.075 OPS, and he and teammate Xander Bogaerts each rank in the top six in the majors in batting average. Three different Red Sox have homered off Lopez in their careers, and all current Boston hitters are a combined 14-for-40 (.350) and slugging .675 in 43 career plate appearances against him. The over is 4-1 in Boston’s last five games.