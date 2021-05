Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

DARRS Inc.'s veteran Extravagant Kid, who last won the $1 million Al Quoz Sprint (G1) Sponsored by Azizi Developments during the March 27 Dubai World Cup card, is preparing to compete at another prestigious international racing event: Royal Ascot in England. The 8-year-old gelding, who has won 15 of 50 starts and earned $1.58 million, is being considered for two races at Royal Ascot: the five-furlong King's Stand (G1) on June 15 and the six-furlong Diamond Jubilee (G1) on June 19.