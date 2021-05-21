newsbreak-logo
‘DAY OF CARING’: United Way volunteers work on projects to help nonprofits

By Mark Webber
Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — An annual volunteer event where local businesses and community members connect with nonprofits is no longer confined to a single 24-hour day. Friday was the official “Day of Caring,” sponsored by the United Way of Bartholomew County. Organizers said they were able to connect 31 projects with volunteers representing about 10 local companies, as well as some individuals. Of all the participants, Toyota Material Handling North America providing the most workers, United Way Communications Manager Magen Pillar said.

