Washington’s Nationals came into this series on a four-game winning streak, and they’re on their way to New York, for three with the Yankees this weekend, after getting swept by their NL East rivals from Atlanta. The Braves took three straight in D.C., handing Washington their second series sweep of the year, which is the first for the Braves against the Nats since April 11-13, 2014 in Atlanta, and the first at home in the nation’s capital since Aug. 5-7, 2013. Final score: 3-2 ATL.