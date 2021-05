Gregory Dean Shaw made his grand entrance into the world on February 17, 1969. His parents, Janet and Dean, were overjoyed to welcome a baby boy to join his older sister, Jana. Christopher followed nine years later, completing the Shaw family who were new to Gardner in 1978. Join the Pittsburg, KS community on May 22 at 2pm in the PHS Auditorium in honoring the life and achievements of the late PHS Theatre teacher and former Gardner resident Greg Shaw, who lost his battle with brain cancer on December 12, 2020. “Greg’s Curtain Call” will also have a livestream offered and friends/classmates are invited to submit photos, letters or videos to: [email protected].