Music

The Who... Dunnit?

kwit.org
 2 days ago

Podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye (Love About Town) work together in a music parody game where songs by The Who are rewritten to make them about famous fictional mystery-solvers. Will they know Dale Cooper from Baba O'Riley?. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins.

www.kwit.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
MusicNPR

Good Tries

JONATHAN COULTON: This is ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the director and star of the new movie "Golden Arm," a comedy about a women's arm-wrestling championship. Maureen Bharoocha, Mary Holland, are you ready for another one?
TV & VideosNPR

Has This Been To Space?

MARIA BAMFORD: Hello (cheering). EISENBERG: So I just have to ask you because, obviously, you are in a show where you play a couple, but did you know each other beforehand?. KIND: Not at all. And I told Maria, because I'm a fan of her work - because I get intimidated by stand-ups. I recognize that I will not be as funny as they are. I recognize I will not be as witty as they are, but I always want to try and not be stupid in front of them...
Celebritieskuaf.com

Sierra Teller Ornelas: Rutherford Falls

Writer and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas learned some of the skills she needed to succeed in Hollywood in an unlikely place: growing up working "in the booth" at Native American art markets. "Just being at art markets and being able to sell, and trying to quickly distill the story of...
MusicNPR

My 'Kind' Of Music

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the hilarious Richard Kind and Maria Bamford. Are you ready for another one?. RICHARD KIND: Always. Always. Yes. EISENBERG: Fantastic. MARIA BAMFORD: I'm already answering. (LAUGHTER) KIND: That's...
MusicNPR

Check-In: Sweet Sixteen

EISENBERG: Oh, my God (laughter). EISENBERG: Wasn't she, like, 10 before the pandemic?. COULTON: I feel like she was 10 not too long ago. And suddenly, she's 16, which is one of those ages that I definitely remember, being 16, like, with the same brain and sense of self that I have now. You know what I mean?
CelebritiesNPR

Sean Hayes: HypocondriActor

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. Our special guest starred as Jack McFarland in the sitcom "Will & Grace." He co-hosts the weekly podcast "SmartLess" with Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, and his new podcast "HypochondriActor" explores medical mysteries. Sean Hayes, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Musicksut.org

Other 90s

Real Estate bandmates Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker compete in a 90s themed music parody game about things from the 1890s, 1790s, 1690s... you get it. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. We're playing games with Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker from the...
NPR

The Pen is Mightier Than the Swordfish

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the stars of Peacock's comedy series "Rutherford Falls," Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. Are you ready for another one?. JANA SCHMIEDING: Yeah, let's do it. ED HELMS: Eh,...
TV SeriesNPR

Opening Acts

Our first two guests are friends who also play friends on the Peacock series "Rutherford Falls." Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding star as the main characters, Nathan and Reagan. Nathan's ancestors founded Rutherford Falls, and Reagan runs a Native American cultural center. Ed, Jana welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER. ED...
MusicNPR

Check-In: Double Vaxxed!

COULTON: Me, too - fully vaccinated. Two shots plus two weeks, baby. EISENBERG: Me, too - double vaxxed (ph) and two weeks out. That's like the... COULTON: Time to go to a hug and kissin' party. EISENBERG: You can't get more vaccinated. Someone asked me how vaccinated I am. I...
Rock MusicNPR

A Brand By Any Other Name

REAL ESTATE: (Singing) Where's my love when the sky begins to turn and the air is cool like water?. The music you're hearing is from the band Real Estate. And we're not playing it for no reason. We're playing it because our next two friend-testants (ph) are from the band Real Estate. Their new EP is called "Half A Human." Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Who Loves May?

Today on The Jaunt we’ll be premiering new tracks by Lorr and Black Plastique, Bad Athlete, Jacober, and Halley Greg. It’s MAY! Stay tuned.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Meredith Scardino interview: 'Girls5eva' creator'

“It is the craziest thing to have a dumb idea, that I had in this silent writing space, and for it to be real,” admits “Girls5eva” creator Meredith Scardino. For our recent webchat, she continues, “The whole thing is mind-blowing. That to me has been the most joyful thing. I just pinch myself that I get to make things like this.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

'The Waltons': Richard Thomas Spoke Out on Show Replacing Him After Season 5 Departure

A popular adage advises that “all good things must come to an end.” This was true for one actor on “The Waltons” before the show ended its successful television run. That actor was Richard Thomas. He famously played John-Boy Walton on the beloved show. However, a few years before the final episode of the show aired, Thomas left the cast. He talked about his decision to leave during an interview with Studio 10.
TV & Videosfloridatrend.com

Who said that?

"Of course, when they start talking to me, they’re like, “Well, you don’t seem like that vicious gold-digging, home-wrecking murderer. Who are you?”" It’s been a weird year for Carole Baskin. First Netflix’s Tiger King documentary dropped last March, taking a world full of cooped-up people by storm. Soon came...
CelebritiesEmpire

Empire Podcast #465: Chris Rock, Sigourney Weaver

Two ruddy legends pay a visit to the good ship HMS Empire Podcast this week, both having a good old natter with Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) about their new movies. First, Chris Rock talks about switching from comedy to horror with Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, how it was his brainchild, his desire to direct again, and what classic film he'd love to try his hand at next.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock's Girls5eva is a feel-good comedy that avoids simple parody

Nearly every element of Girls5eva is funny, sweet, and fresh: "The most perfect element within Girls5eva is that cast, with absolutely no one feeling out of place," says Kristen Lopez. "Bareilles obviously has proven her songwriting prowess before; a Grammy winner and multiple time nominee, she wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit Waitress. But the series gives her a chance to be funny as the Tina Fey of the group (and it’s no surprise that Fey also makes a guest appearance at one point). During the group’s success Dawn dreamed of writing original songs, so when the group reunites but is unable to perform their own music it’s up to her to write them a hit that’s relatable. The songs assembled for the series feel like stuff you’d hear on the radio — and that you’ll eagerly want to grab on Spotify. The various Girls5eva songs are cringeworthy, reminiscent of when we all learned the lyrics of 'Semi-Charmed Life.' When the women sing the song 'Dream Girlfriend' its lyrics include dated digs about how female comics aren’t funny and that they’re damaged because their dads are dead (but don’t worry, they had a cool uncle with a boat!) (Though it’ll be hard for any song to top 'New York Lonely Boy,' an acoustic indie hit Dawn hears when she thinks of her son growing up an only child in the city.) Bareilles is a solid straight woman for the series, especially because she’s surrounded by so many big personalities who could easily overshadow her. Goldsberry is a comic genius as the diva of the group; she has a remarkable way of taking a turn of phrase and creating a side-splitting joke out of it ('I get paid….by the goose!') She’s also a great physical comedienne, as evidenced by a trip to the CVS that almost turns tragic. If Peacock were smart they’d start campaigning for Goldsberry to get closer to that EGOT. Pell and Philipps are also wonderful as Gloria and Summer."
RecipesWritersDigest.com

Who Really Owns a Story?

In Jean Hanff Korelitz’s new page-turner The Plot, a failing author steals an unused idea for a bestselling book with deadly results. At the risk of sounding too meta, how did you come up with the plot of The Plot?. Like most writers I’m fascinated by plagiarism and the murkiness...