Not all of the improvements you see at Door County area businesses this season are easy to see, but they might be easy to notice. Quantum PC’s Nathan Drager and Erin Helgeson say many businesses held off on upgrades to their Wi-Fi and phone systems last year due to the pandemic, but quickly saw them get overworked as visitors began to come in droves during the later parts of summer. The growth in Wi-Fi has become even more important as guests are able to extend their vacations by being able to work remotely. Drager says they have worked with businesses to improve their extended range capabilities and capacity loads to make sure the Wi-Fi experience is good for everyone.