Freelance as an AWS DevOps Engineer With This $40 Certification Prep Training

Regula performs security checks on AWS CloudFormation and Terraform infrastructure as code for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments. Frederick, MD – May 11, 2021 – Fugue, the company helping organizations innovate faster and more securely in the cloud, announced support for AWS CloudFormation in Regula, the open-source infrastructure as code (IaC) policy engine. Cloud engineering and security teams can now use Regula to secure their AWS CloudFormation and Terraform configurations prior to deployment—and apply those same rules to running cloud environments using the Fugue platform to secure the entire cloud development lifecycle. Expanding Regula capabilities represents Fugue’s continued leadership in innovating on policy as code for IaC and running cloud infrastructure since 2015.