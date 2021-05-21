newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

ANALYSIS-Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster

By John McCrank
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - When Brjánn Bettencourt rolled out of bed on Wednesday morning to find the assets in his cryptocurrency portfolio slammed in their biggest selloff in years, he knew exactly what to do: buy more.

“Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart,” said Bettencourt, a 32-year-old photographer in Toronto who has owned bitcoin and ether over the last year-and-a-half to complement his stock portfolio. “I’m looking at this as a serious long-term investment.”

This week, cryptocurrencies were buffeted by factors ranging from critical tweets by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk to governmental controls in China. The price of bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, tumbled as much as 30% before retracing some losses. It is down some 40% from its highs of the year.

Leveraged positions in bitcoin and ether futures fell sharply last week, said Vanda Research, which tracks retail trades. This indicates that some retail traders probably have folded their tents.

“(The) crypto bubble has started to unravel and data from different exchanges suggest that retail investors are capitulating,” Vanda researchers said.

But other retail investors have been happy to ride the turbulence out or trade around it. “In crypto talk, when stuff like this happens, people say it shakes out all of the weak hands and the people ... who maybe bought because they saw it on the news,” said Ethan Lou, author of “Once a Bitcoin Miner: Scandal and Turmoil in the Cryptocurrency Wild West,” due this autumn.

As retail investors piled into cryptocurrencies, bitcoin surged around 345% in the last year, ether soared 1,219% and dogecoin skyrocketed 15,480%, according to Coinbase data.

Crypto-exchange Coinbase said its more than 56 million users accounted for $335 billion in trading volume in the first quarter: $120 billion retail and $215 billion institutional. That compares to $30 billion in total a year earlier, of which $12 billion was retail, the company said.

Retail interest this year also scooped up shares of “meme stocks” such as GameStop, pushing prices through the roof and punishing hedge funds that had sold the shares short.

Some retail investors have embraced the wild price swings in hopes of catching some of the next big rally. Users on Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum have popularized the term “diamond hands” here shorthand for their willingness to hold an asset through thick and thin.

INCREASED SCRUTINY

Increased mainstream adoption has drawn the attention of regulators. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. The Federal Reserve said cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability. On Friday, China said it will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities.

Cryptocurrencies have been notoriously volatile throughout their history. Bitcoin plunged 94% in 2011, and dropped 82% between late 2017 and the end of 2018, causing many investors to back away.

Lily Francus, however, has tried to take advantage of the big swings. The 25-year-old, who lives in San Diego and works as a quantitative researcher at a crypto hedge fund, first traded cryptocurrencies in 2017, but got out before the price crashed. Then last month she put about 1% of her net worth into various cryptocurrencies, joining a rally she saw as partly fueled by social media hype.

She liquidated her ether and cut her bitcoin position when Musk hosted Saturday Night Live on May 8. She later bought 40% of her ether position back at a lower price.

The Tesla CEO has flip-flopped on whether the electric carmaker would accept bitcoin as a payment, and has often moved the price of dogecoin with his tweets.

“When you see ... people diving into the markets for fear of missing out, that’s usually a good time to get out,” Francus said.

Doug Liantonio, 31, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, said he owns dogecoin and ethereum classic. With dogecoin prices down 50% from their highs, he is waiting for another rally before selling.

“I don’t think I will wait for Elon’s PR stunt for his rocket, that would be too late,” he said. Musk recently announced that his company SpaceX will launch a rocket to the moon next year, funded with Dogecoin.

For Bettencourt, the photographer, the ups and downs of crypto are part of its appeal.

Investing in cryptocurrencies “feels like that scary rollercoaster,” he said. “You’re riding it up and riding it down and feeling every twist and turn, which to me is exciting and fun.” (Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Anna Irrera in London; Writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by David Gregorio)

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Retail Investors#Stock Investors#Stock Trading#Investing#Analysis Retail#Vanda Research#Gamestop#The Federal Reserve#Retail Trades#Coinbase Data#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Trading Volume#Retail Interest#Investment#Leveraged Positions#Dogecoin Prices#Social Media Hype#Meme Stocks#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156

(Reuters) - Bitcoin fell by 8.9% to $34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing $3,344.54 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.4% from this year’s peak of $64,895.22 on April 14. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.5% to...
MarketsCoinDesk

Goldman’s Crypto Chief Worries About Fraud, but Not Cryptocurrency’s Future

But McDermott, a nearly 16-year Goldman Sachs veteran, who was previously the firm’s Global Head of Cross Asset Financing, felt reassured that large crypto companies have been managing their “growth without any noticeable increase in fraudulent activity,” and encouraged about the industry. “It’s not often that we get to witness the emergence of a new asset class,” he said.
MarketsCoinDesk

People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds

While it's possible the site has been hacked, given that there's been no public comment from DeFi100 on its Twitter feed or any other platform, it's more likely the event is a so-called "rug pull," a nasty bit of business that every now and then occurs in the crypto industry in which developers abandon a (usually tiny) project and take off with investors' funds. It reinforces the saying "never invest more than you can afford to lose."
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Musk Backs Crypto Over Fiat as Market Decline Continues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk has endorsed cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies despite the continued market sell-off The billionaire has come under heavy criticism recently. Musk had previously stated that Tesla would no longer be accepting BTC as a form of payment. The change in stance was attributed to environmental concerns when mining bitcoin.
StocksHerald & Review

Is Cryptocurrency the Same as Owning a Stock?

Many investors are considering adding cryptocurrency to their investment portfolios if they haven't already. But investors shouldn't conflate holding cryptocurrency with holding a stock. The two asset classes are very different and behave very differently. The differences between cryptocurrency and stocks are actually a good thing. It'll make your portfolio...
StocksZacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Fair Isaac (FICO)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
BusinessZacks.com

Commodity Prices on an Unstoppable Rally: ETFs to Benefit

After 10 years of underperformance, commodities are on an unstoppable rally this year thanks to recovering global economic growth from the pandemic lows, reopening economies, reflation trade and massive stimulus flows. The central banks across the globe have injected trillions of dollars to stave off the pandemic-ravaged economy. A weaker...
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Facing Issues – Should You Still Buy Crypto?

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)in Canada have faced major issues during the crypto market crash. This has raised alarm concerning the possible approval of Bitcoin ETFs in the US, waiting for approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Two Canadian Bitcoin ETFs have issued a warning to investors regarding a market...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why did Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price drop so quickly?

The cryptocurrency market has been called unpredictable due to its high volatility. So when the market saw the price drop over the past couple of days, traders were quick to pin the blame on the old news of ‘China banning Bitcoin’. This narrative, which was played out in 2017, somehow made its way back again. This time around, China may not be the reason for the current descent of digital assets across the price charts.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Reconsiders Whether Bitcoin is Legitimate Asset

Pages from a forthcoming report on crypto by Goldman Sachs have been shared on Twitter. The report represents an about-turn from the bank’s position this time last year. A forthcoming report by investment banking giant Goldman Sachs shows that the bank has read up on crypto. Screenshots of the report...
Metal Miningmilwaukeesun.com

Relatively cheap gold may have great upside potential analyst

Gold has become a relatively cheap investment opportunity which may continue rising in price, even after exceeding $1,900 per ounce, according to Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities. "Gold is relatively cheap, so when you're trying to think about that positioning, gold is definitely one that still...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Hit by ‘Market Disruption’ Amid Crypto Crash

Bitcoin’s price crashed again this week. Some of Canada’s popular Bitcoin ETFs struggled because of this. It’s been a bloody week for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 27.5% this week—with Elon Musk, China regulatory matters and panic selling all contributing to the market crash. Bitcoin was trading at $35,871 at the time of writing.
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Gold Outshines Bitcoin in Latest Market Volatility

The prospect of regulatory scrutiny and more volatility is diminishing Bitcoin's claim to rival gold as a portfolio hedge. Analysts said that recent plunges of 30% had been a wake-up call for investors. Savage one-day price swings of over 30%, and the prospect of more critical regulatory scrutiny, mean the...
StocksInternational Business Times

Markets Ponder Musk Role In Cryptocurrency Turbulence

First he loved them, then he doubted them, but is he manipulating them? Tesla boss Elon Musk's tweets about cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are annoying their devotees and raising eyebrows among market watchers. The saga started in February when Musk's company Tesla announced it would buy $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin...
Retailthecoinshark.net

FSTB: Hong Kong to Ban Retail Crypto Investments

FSTB (Hong Kong regulator) announced today that exchanges should be licensed in the near future. At the same time, the possibility of investments in the cryptos for retail investors will be limited. All investments should be available to professional traders. You can get this qualification if you have a portfolio...
StocksKITV.com

A crypto crash wiped out $1 trillion this week. Here's what happened

Wild, stomach-churning moments are part of the experience when you buy a ticket to the crypto circus. But the past week's volatility was enough to make some of the crypto faithful wonder whether they've been bamboozled. On Wednesday, a broad crypto crash wiped out about $1 trillion in market value...