Check-In: Scoring Zombies

 2 days ago

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton adds another credit to his resume: scoring a zombie TV show. He walks hosts Ophira Eisenberg through his bag of spooky audio tricks. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. (SOUNDBITE...

Sierra Teller Ornelas: Rutherford Falls

Our special guest is here. She's been a writer on "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Selfie" and "Happy Endings," and she's the co-creator and head writer on the new Mike Schur Peacock series "Rutherford Falls." It's about two friends, one who runs a fancy museum about the town's founders, and the other runs a struggling cultural center dedicated to the area's Indigenous people. Sierra Teller Ornelas, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
My 'Kind' Of Music

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the hilarious Richard Kind and Maria Bamford. Are you ready for another one?. RICHARD KIND: Always. Always. Yes. EISENBERG: Fantastic. MARIA BAMFORD: I'm already answering. (LAUGHTER) KIND: That's...
The Chortle Instruments

Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) listen to clips of unusual musical instruments. The title of this game is a gratuitous pun of a series of young adult fantasy novels. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt Is Gold, Baby. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
Good Tries

Product marketing is a group effort, with teams of people coming up with innovative ideas and often tons of marketing dollars behind them. Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) guess if the failed products described are real or fake. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt...
Has This Been To Space?

MARIA BAMFORD: Hello (cheering). EISENBERG: So I just have to ask you because, obviously, you are in a show where you play a couple, but did you know each other beforehand?. KIND: Not at all. And I told Maria, because I'm a fan of her work - because I get intimidated by stand-ups. I recognize that I will not be as funny as they are. I recognize I will not be as witty as they are, but I always want to try and not be stupid in front of them...
Check-In: Sweet Sixteen

EISENBERG: Oh, my God (laughter). EISENBERG: Wasn't she, like, 10 before the pandemic?. COULTON: I feel like she was 10 not too long ago. And suddenly, she's 16, which is one of those ages that I definitely remember, being 16, like, with the same brain and sense of self that I have now. You know what I mean?
Check-In: Double Vaxxed!

COULTON: Me, too - fully vaccinated. Two shots plus two weeks, baby. EISENBERG: Me, too - double vaxxed (ph) and two weeks out. That's like the... COULTON: Time to go to a hug and kissin' party. EISENBERG: You can't get more vaccinated. Someone asked me how vaccinated I am. I...
Opening Acts

Rutherford Falls star Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding compete in an audio game where they hear clips of a famous musician's earlier gig, before they catapulted to superstardom. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. Our first two guests are friends who also play...
The Who... Dunnit?

Podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye (Love About Town) work together in a music parody game where songs by The Who are rewritten to make them about famous fictional mystery-solvers. Will they know Dale Cooper from Baba O'Riley?. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins.
The Pen is Mightier Than the Swordfish

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the stars of Peacock's comedy series "Rutherford Falls," Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. Are you ready for another one?. JANA SCHMIEDING: Yeah, let's do it. ED HELMS: Eh,...
Sean Hayes: HypocondriActor

Eleven years after Will & Grace's first finale, Sean Hayes reprised his outrageous character Jack McFarland in the series' reboot — but it wasn't easy to jump right back into the role. "When we did the table read of the first episode of the reboot I was like, 'oh boy.'...
Other 90s

Real Estate bandmates Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker compete in a 90s themed music parody game about things from the 1890s, 1790s, 1690s... you get it. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. We're playing games with Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker from the...
Line Reading

Actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (Girl Daddy on HBO Max) play an audio game where great quotes from theatre are read poorly by an emotionless robot. "Oh, yeah? See if you could do any better." Said the robot. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And...
This week: Loads of zombies

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. In "The Dry," Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, "The Dry" is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river — a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release is up for digital rental while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.
Ryan O'Connell

In April 2020 Netflix released the first season of Special. Ryan O'Connell is creator, writer and star of the series, based on his 2015 memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. The book and series pull directly from O'Connell's life of hiding his cerebral palsy behind injuries sustained from a car accident.
A Brand By Any Other Name

REAL ESTATE: (Singing) Where's my love when the sky begins to turn and the air is cool like water?. The music you're hearing is from the band Real Estate. And we're not playing it for no reason. We're playing it because our next two friend-testants (ph) are from the band Real Estate. Their new EP is called "Half A Human." Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
'The Forever Purge' Trailer: Horror Franchise Comes to an End in Violent Fashion

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for “The Forever Purge,” the fifth and final installment in the blockbuster horror franchise. The dystopian horror saga began in 2013 with “The Purge,” which starred Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey as a wealthy family who find themselves hunted during the annual Purge, the one night in which all crime, including murder, is temporarily legal. The franchise was created by James DeMonaco, who wrote the screenplays for all five films and directed the first three.
New this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & M.O.D.O.K

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
LISEY'S STORY Trailer Is a Psychological Trip Sure to Unsettle All of Us

Apple TV Plus has dropped a trailer for Lisey’s Story and I probably shouldn’t have watched it so late at night. The upcoming horror mini-series is based on Stephen King‘s 2006 novel of the same name. It follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore), who is haunted by her husband’s death. Scott (played by Clive Owen) was a successful author who would slip into a different reality. It was those moments that gave him the inspiration for his novels.
The Movies Pitch The Audience: Come Back!

Action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger made a pitch on Wednesday for audiences to return to movie theaters. It's been more than a year since COVID-19 first shuttered cinemas. Some will never reopen. The industry shed hundreds of thousands of jobs. New movie releases were postponed. Some premiered on streaming platforms or video-on-demand. Some opened in both theaters and living rooms on the same day.