Tips for using your credit card during the Hot Sale

The Hot Sale 2021 is already around the corner, so it may be the perfect opportunity to buy all those items you need at a good discount. This edition of the Hot Sale , which will take place from May 23 to 31, and as of May 22 for Citibanamex cardholders, comes at a time when online purchases in Mexico increased substantially due to the pandemic: they grew by 81 % during 2020, reaching a value of 316 billion pesos, equivalent to 9% of the retail sector in the country, according to AMVO data.