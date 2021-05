With so much focus on the royal family feud, perhaps there is some good coming out of the constant play in the press — a more emotional Prince William. There’s no doubt that the palace has gone through an enormous amount of stress over the last few years with a pandemic, the loss of Prince Philip and the ongoing battle between the brothers is bound to wear anyone down. But seeing the Duke of Cambridge take a cue from his Prince Harry and openly share a touching story is nice to see.