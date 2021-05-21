3 Reasons You Should Treat Your Personal Brand Like Your Childhood Piggy Bank

Which Power Ranger were you when you were a kid? I was the Yellow Ranger. Saber Tooth Tiger was the coolest Dinozord and I rejected the notion that being a girl meant you had to have a little skirt like the Pink Ranger. Which Ninja Turtle were you? If you say Donatello I’m totally judging you, but I still respect you. I’m a Michelangelo myself. As for princesses, no judgements on who you transformed into during recess. I always claimed Belle and Jasmine depending on my mood. I swear all of us thought one day we’d grow up to fill the shoes of our iconic favorites. But silly things like logic and adulthood got in the way. Can’t be a Power Ranger when you have bills to pay. Unless...you get paid to be a Power Ranger.