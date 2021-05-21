newsbreak-logo
UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results: Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt official for headliner

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
 1 day ago
The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 27 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all but one fighter scheduled to compete has made weight. The main event of UFC Vegas 27 sees top-five ranked bantamweights battle it out as Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt. Font has won his last three fights in a row, including a KO win over Marlon Moraes in his last outing, while Garbrandt is coming off of a ridiculous highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao. Both men hit very hard and this should be an exciting fight for as long as it lasts, with someone likely getting brutally knocked out here.

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

