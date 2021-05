Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been in the news a lot lately, and for good reason. Its partnership with BioNTech to produce a COVID-19 vaccine was massively successful, resulting in huge demand. This was highlighted by a recent order of 1.8 billion vaccine doses from the European Union. Just in the past three months, Pfizer stock is up nearly 16%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is up only 5.88%.