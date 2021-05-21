newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

6 Ways to Cultivate a Diverse and Equal Workplace

By Sepideh Nasiri
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquality has barely moved in decades. In the 25 years since we've recognized Equal Pay Day, the wage gap has only narrowed by $0.08. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of women in C-suite executive roles increased from 17 percent to 21 percent. These numbers reflect the reality that women face today, especially diverse women — a reality that corporate America is still failing to live up to its pledges of support and promises to “do better.”

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Black Women#Women And Men#Gender Equality#Workplace Equality#Gender Diversity#Cultural Diversity#Social Equality#Women Of Mena#Middle Eastern#North African#Asian#Latinas#Adobe#Twitter#Mattel#Equalpayca#Google#Time#Diverse Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Women's Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Five ways to measure the effects of a crisis like COVID-19 on women

Social issues and crises tend to affect women more severely than men. This is why terms like "gender mainstreaming policies", "gender-responsive interventions" and "gender-based budgeting" have become more popular in public policy discussions in recent years. The case has been made for the need to include gender in every analysis...
Minoritiesboundarycreektimes.com

7 in 10 Black Canadians experience racism on regular, occasional basis: survey

Seven in 10 Black Canadians have experienced racism on a regular or occasional basis, suggests a preliminary study that experts are calling a “first step” toward dismantling systemic discrimination. Researchers at York University released early findings Friday from a national survey examining how Black Canadians experience race and racism across...
Economybenefitspro.com

How to turn a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion into action

Although many companies have long held diversity, equity and inclusion as core values, public incidents over the past year have put those values to the test and inspired corporate leaders to examine whether their actions truly promote a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Most leaders, myself included, recognize that we can and should do more.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Defining The Workplace

Boring title, but the dialog can last hours or days when dissecting the very nature of what it means to have a “place” to “work” and define what that might mean to the bottom line of a successful and profitable business. A little less boring was the title “People Are...
Minoritiesphillytrib.com

Companies battle minority worker burnout to meet diversity pledges

Significantly increasing the numbers of Black, Latino and other underrepresented workers means not just bringing in new people, but keeping the ones you have. For employers, that's going to mean addressing burnout in a way they never have before. At Bain & Co., one of 40 companies that has pledged...
AnimalsKodiak Daily Mirror

Between fight and flight for equality

I just settled down to finally get to the task of writing an “Amazing Nature” article for the Daily Mirror. I spent some time sorting my thoughts; today’s topic is a delicate one, and it is a matter of much consideration how to broach it with the appropriate tone. Too aggressive and I risk offending people I have no intention of offending. Too little detail and I risk losing the point I am trying to make.
BusinessBenzinga

Pinterest Promises More Gender, Racial Diverse Workforce: WSJ

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has pledged to raise the gender, racial and ethnic workforce diversity after facing flak for discrimination last year, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company CEO Ben Silbermann acknowledged accountability for employees’ workplace experience. The social media company intends to raise employment from underrepresented races and...
Minoritieswypr.org

Heather McGhee's "The Sum of Us": Tallying The Social Costs of Racism

The anti-racism activist contends centuries of racial hierarchy have harmed all Americans, including Whites. (This conversation was originally broadcast on March 22, 2021) Tom's guest on this archive edition of Midday has written a thoughtful and insightful books on the subject of racial inequality. Heather McGhee is the former head of the think tank, Demos, an organization that focuses on inequality. She is now the chair of the board of Color of Change, an on-line racial-justice advocacy group with 7 million members.
HomelessVirgin.com

Three ways to create education equality

From growing up on one of the UK’s most deprived council estates to studying at Oxford University and now working to help the next generation – Jaiden Corfield when younger was, like so many tens of thousands of kids across Britain, badly let down by our current education system. His story is so powerful because he’s working hard to bring about change for the next generation, and we’re so proud to support his journey at Big Change.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Agriculture students explore privilege, allyship, and diversity

Ebony Webber opened a March talk with this rhetorical question: “How do we bridge the gap where privilege exists?”. With close to 18 years of experience in nonprofit and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues, Ebony — who is Chief Operating Officer of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) — has sought to be a resource for students who come from minoritized backgrounds and empower them to believe in their ability. By being present in two virtual sections of Agriculture Education courses at California State University of Chico (CSUC) and speaking on privilege as it relates to allyship, she would not only be bridging the gap between DEI and agriculture education, but her message would also become a guide to future agriculture educators who would soon teach thousands of marginalized agriculture education students across California.
ScienceComputerworld

Australia is a long way from gender equality in tech and other STEM fields

The Australian federal government has been collating data to report girls’ and women’s uptake in studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The yearly STEM Equity Monitor has shown very slow advancement and plenty of areas to improve before Australia can achieve gender equality in STEM careers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Commerce and Culture Collide

Against the backdrop of the pandemic we saw a dramatic shift in the way people shopped, dressed and connected with one another. Both streetwear and e-commerce have accelerated greatly and at the heart of this shift lies Instagram. Primed for inspiration and discovery, Instagram continues to be the go-to destination for exploring this cultural zeitgeist and with a strong focus on Commerce, frictionless purchasing also put the platform at the forefront of shopping.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
TheConversationAU

Why mentoring for women risks propping up patriarchal structures instead of changing them

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that women are underrepresented in leadership roles in many industries. This has led to a proliferation of women-only mentoring programs designed to challenge industry standards for female participation. The idea is to normalise women’s participation at all employment levels, especially senior ones. However, our year-long prize-winning international study focused on university mentoring programs has discovered women-only mentoring programs are not all they seem. Surprisingly, they can perpetuate the gendered hierarchies they attempt to remove. Through mentoring, women who have succeeded on male terms set other women on the same path. ...
InternetBBC

The women fighting for digital equality

Lockdowns have forced people to spend the past year and more learning, working, and socialising online - but in many countries, women have been missing out. They are less likely than men to have access to the internet in nearly every region of the world, according to the latest figures from UN agency the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
MinoritiesOCRegister

Systemic racism impacts Asian Americans as well

In the past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asians. But the mass shooting of Asian women in Atlanta, the fatal attack on Vicha Ratanapakdee, the slashing of Noel Quintana’s face with a knife on a subway, the many attacks on our Asian elders – these anti-immigrant and anti-Asian sentiments are nothing new. These tragic events are reminiscent of the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, the Chinese American brutally murdered by two former auto workers who blamed Japanese auto companies for the loss of their jobs.