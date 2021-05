This month is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. It’s also Mental Health Awareness Month. The alignment wasn’t planned, but it’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on a community that is facing both increased discrimination and unique and urgent mental health needs. Discrimination faced by Asian Americans is not new, but the surge in anti-Asian incidents during the pandemic has created a mental health crisis among an already vulnerable population. This past year has seen a long-overdue reckoning with systemic racism, including that directed toward Asian Americans. Part of that effort should include ending the stigma around mental health, widening access to mental health resources and highlighting the importance of self-care and proactively seeking help when it’s most needed.