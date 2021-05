Hypertension (high blood pressure) is linked to the growing risk of stroke seen in young adults, according to a new study published in the journal Hypertension. Along with insulin resistance, obesity and abnormal blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, hypertension is one of the components of metabolic syndrome, a term used to describe this common combination of health conditions. People with metabolic syndrome are at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, and younger adults with type 2 may be at higher risk for cardiovascular events — like a stroke — than other young people without diabetes.