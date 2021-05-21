newsbreak-logo
Hiker dies, body recovered in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Mount Superior

By Mary Richards
kslnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – A hiker was found dead near Mount Superior after not coming home Thursday night. Search and rescue crews were able to remove 31-year-old Brent Rane from the mountain Friday morning. Hiker met with poor weather conditions on Mount Superior. He left to go up to...

