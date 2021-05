A woman driving with three dogs on her lap collided with another vehicle on Hubbard County Road 14 in Straight River Township yesterday. The woman driving with the animals on her lap has been identified as, 42-year-old Naomi Maki-Parks. On May 9, at around 12:35 she was traveling west on County Road 14 in a 2006 Ford Escape and was attempting to get one of her three dogs off of her lap when she collided with another car. The other car was a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner, and the driver has been identified as 44-year-old Leah Heegard of Menahga.