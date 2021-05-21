newsbreak-logo
Veteran's Relay, Carry The Load, Comes To Park City

KPCW
KPCW
 1 day ago
With Memorial Day remembrances just around the corner, an organization honoring the sacrifices made by military, veterans, and first responders asks the community to join in a coordinated national relay walking event on Tuesday. Two former marines started the walking relay project as a fundraising event for veterans and a...

KPCW

KPCW

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

Summit County, UT Posted by KPCW
KPCW

Summit County Nurse Wins Prestigious Award

Summit County’s former Nursing Director was honored by the Utah Public Health Association (UPHA) at its annual meeting this week. Former nursing director Carolyn Rose was one of 12 individuals and organizations that were honored for improving public health in Utah. Rose was named as the 2020 Beatty Award recipient, the most distinguished award given by UPHA. Because the conference was canceled in 2020, Rose was recognized in this year’s ceremony.
Park City, UT Posted by KPCW
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 21, 2021

( 03:03) Weekly Mountain Trails Foundation report. ( 04:47) Sean Higgins with an update on the PEG development discussed at Wednesday night's Park City Planning Commission meeting. ( 07:32) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken and Senior Planner Alex Anath have an update on the process for the PEG. (...
Summit County, UT Posted by KPCW
KPCW

Avalanche Fences Still Prompting Discussion

Summit County’s Development Director, Pat Putt, says they’ve been meeting to find ways of mitigating the controversial avalanche fences planned to protect two homes in the Dream Peak area of the Colony. But meanwhile, County Council Members say there’s no chance they can overturn the Low Impact Permit that was...
Politics Posted by KPCW
KPCW

Big City Marathons Are Coming Back

As the coronavirus spread throughout the country last spring, marathoners heard this: "On your mark. Get set. Wait." After a year and half without races, soon the last word will be "Go!" Starting late summer, several marathons in big cities will be back. Plans have been made, and people have...
Utah State Posted by KPCW
KPCW

Critical Race Theory Isn't Taught Anywhere In Utah, Including PCSD

Even though the Utah legislature passed two resolutions against teaching Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools Wednesday, the theory isn’t being taught locally or anywhere in the state. The Utah School Board of Education released a statement earlier this week on Critical Race Theory in schools. CRT is an academic...
Animals Posted by KPCW
KPCW

Why You Should Celebrate World Bee Day Today

There's a day for just about everything, and the United Nations has designated May 20 as the day to celebrate the pollinators dwelling in hives, fields and gardens around the globe. And there's good reason to pay attention to bees. "There are 20,000 species of bees around the world and...
Park City, UT Posted by TownLift
TownLift

Recycling Center hosts Dumpster Days

PARK CITY, Utah. — Save yourself a trip to the landfill and take advantage of Spring Dumpster Days. Dumpster Days at Recycle Utah will be held on the following dates: May  27 – 29:  9:00am – 4:00pmJune 24 – 26: 9:00am – 4:00pm “Two large bins will be placed on Woodbine Way for garbage and yard […]
Utah State Posted by i84005
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Park City, UT Park Record

Parkite shares her love of outdoor trails with a new blog

Anna Pillman loves to hike. “It’s a passion, but almost an obsession,” said the 24-year-old Parkite, laughing. “I think about hiking all the time.”. Her love for hitting the trails spurred her to create her online blog, ParkCityHikes.com, a website that features photos, statistics, difficulty rankings and Pillman’s personal take on hikes in Park City, Salt Lake City and around the world.
Utah State skiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Kamas, UTPosted by
Kamas Times

Events on the Kamas calendar

1. DJ Logic and Friends; 2. Hidden Lake Cleanup And Bushcraft; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Park City; 4. 2021 Utah ENA Conference; 5. Clayton Entertainment Reunion! 1983 to 1993;
Utah State upr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah State upr.org

Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...