Actor Justin Baldoni Investigates Masculinity In New Book

wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if we undefined the traditional roles and traits of masculinity and men could realize their potential without any constraints? Author Justin Baldoni - known for his starring role on the CW series “Jane the Virgin” – is here to tell us about his new book, “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity.”

