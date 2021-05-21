newsbreak-logo
Deere raises earnings forecast, flags production risks

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Deere & Co on Friday raised its full-year earnings on buoyant demand for farm and construction machines, but warned a global shortage of semiconductor chips posed a "significant" risk to its production schedule. As the global economy roars back from the pandemic-induced recession, it is generating unusually high orders...

www.marketscreener.com
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Engine Flush Market Business Overview, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Product Specifications, Forecast 2025

Engine Flush Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Engine Flush industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Engine Flush manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Engine Flush market covering all important parameters.
Moline, ILWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Deere stock rises in wake of 'solid' quarterly earnings report

MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co. posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday thanks to a boom in demand for farming and construction equipment. Stock of Moline-based Deere was up $4.53 to $359.75 on Friday following the report. The farm, construction, forestry, precision and small agriculture, and turf equipment maker posted...
IndustryAgriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Deere raises forecast as profit more than doubles on equipment demand

(Adds more details, updates share price) May 21 (Reuters) - Deere & Co on Friday raised its full-year earnings forecast a 169% surge in quarterly profit, as a recovering global economy boosts demand for farm machine and construction equipment. The world's largest farm equipment manufacturer, however, expects supply-chain pressures to...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Freedonia Group Comments On Deere's Quarterly Earnings Exceeding Expectations, Signals Continued Strength For Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Co., a top-three leading supplier of the US power lawn and garden equipment market, reported higher-than-anticipated earnings for the second quarter of 2021, indicating that despite increased supply-chain pressures - such as the global chip shortage - lawn and garden equipment suppliers are poised for another summer of strong sales, in part due to trends driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Deere & Co reports better than expected earnings and revenue in fiscal Q1.

The U.S. manufacturer forecasts up to $5.7 of earnings per share this year. Deere & Co shares are close to 35% up year-to-date in the stock market. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter on Friday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue. The manufacturing firm, however, warned that supply-chain pressures were likely to increase in the rest of 2021. CEO John May said:
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Deere: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 169.19% over the past year to $5.68, which beat the estimate of $4.52. Revenue of $12,058,000,000 up by 30.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
Industrymountainviewtoday.ca

Financial Reportsagequipmentintelligence.com

John Deere Reports $12 Billion in 2Q21 Sales, Up 30% YOY

Deere & Company reported net income of $1.790 billion for the second quarter ended May 2, 2021, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. For the first 6 months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, compared with $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, for the same period last year.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Deere Earnings Trounce Estimates Despite 'Supply-Chain Pressures'; DE Stock Rises

Deere & Co. (DE), bellwether for the booming agriculture sector, reported earnings for its fiscal second quarter on Friday that crushed analyst expectations. The Moline, Ill., farm equipment giant also raised full-year earnings targets. DE stock, which fell through key support this week, rose. The Deere earnings announcement addressed the...
BusinessRecycling Today

Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Industrysupplychaindive.com

StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Deere stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, but sees supply-chain pressures increasing

Shares of Deere & Co. rose 2.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the construction, agriculture and turf care equipment maker reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that rose well above expectations, while warning that supply-chain pressures will increase through the rest of the year. Net income for the quarter ended May 2 nearly tripled, to $1.79 billion from $666 million, while earnings per share rose to $5.68 from $2.11. The FactSet EPS consensus was $4.51. Revenue grew 30% to $12.06 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $10.57 billion, with equipment operations sales rising 34% to $11.00 billion. Cost of sales rose 26.0%, with gross profit as a percentage of sales increasing to 34.3% from 32.0%. "While the company is clearly performing at a high level, Deere expects to see increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year," said Chief Executive John May. "We are working closely with key suppliers to secure the parts and components that our customers need to deliver essential food production and infrastructure." The stock has rallied 32.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.7%.