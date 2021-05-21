Marks and Spencer : M&S profit seen crashing 90% in "lost year" of pandemic
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer is set to report on Wednesday a 90% slump in full-year profit after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its clothing sales. Analysts on average expect the 137-year old M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, to report a pretax profit before one-off items of 43 million pounds ($61 million) for its year to April 3, down from 403 million pounds in 2019-20.www.marketscreener.com