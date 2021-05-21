Park Lawn Corporation : Announces May 2021 Dividend
TORONTO , May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ( "PLC") announced today that the monthly dividend of. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of PLC to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares of PLC, which will be issued from treasury (or purchased on the open market) on the applicable dividend payment date. If common shares are issued from treasury, the price at which such common shares are issued will be the volume weighted trading price of PLC's common shares over the five business days immediately preceding such dividend payment date less a discount, if any, of up to 5%, at PLC's election. PLC has set the current discount for purchases under the DRIP at 3%. PLC may, subject to the terms of the DRIP, alter or eliminate any discount at any time.www.marketscreener.com