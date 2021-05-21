newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Park Lawn Corporation : Announces May 2021 Dividend

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

TORONTO , May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ( "PLC") announced today that the monthly dividend of. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of PLC to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares of PLC, which will be issued from treasury (or purchased on the open market) on the applicable dividend payment date. If common shares are issued from treasury, the price at which such common shares are issued will be the volume weighted trading price of PLC's common shares over the five business days immediately preceding such dividend payment date less a discount, if any, of up to 5%, at PLC's election. PLC has set the current discount for purchases under the DRIP at 3%. PLC may, subject to the terms of the DRIP, alter or eliminate any discount at any time.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services#Dividend#Common Shares#Treasury#Tsx Trust Company#Administrator#About Plc Plc#Canadian#Park Lawn Corporation#Lawn#Eligible Shareholders#Beneficial Shareholders#Trading#Discount#Payment#Record Date#Purchases#Funeral Homes#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Manulife Financial Corporation announces Dividend Rates on Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 3 and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 4

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") today announced the applicable dividend rates for its Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares") (TSX: MFC.PR.F) and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 4 (the "Series 4 Preferred Shares") (TSX: MFC.PR.P). With...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update. "We have had a very busy and exciting month...
Businessthenewswire.com

Blackheath Resources Inc. Receives TSX Venture Exchange Conditional Approval and Provides Information Regarding Share Consolidation and Name Change to Green Impact Partners Inc.

In addition, Blackheath wishes to remind the shareholders of Blackheath (the “Shareholders”) of the previously announced consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the common shares of Blackheath (the “Blackheath Shares”) and the change of Blackheath’s name (the “Name Change”) to “Green Impact Partners Inc.” (the “Resulting Issuer”). The Consolidation and Name Change...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021 and is payable on or about July 16, 2021.
Marketsmining.com

Nouveau Monde gets nod for NYSE listing, trading begins May 24

Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV: NOU) has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s stock is expected to commence trading on the NYSE on May 24, 2021, under the symbol “NMG”. Nouveau Monde is presently working towards developing a fully integrated...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Mmc Norilsk Adr (MNOD)

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2020 20-May-2021 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend On Common Stock

BATON ROUGE, La., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on June 21, 2021.
Financial Reportsthenewswire.com

Jazz Announces Closing of First Tranche of Convertible Debenture Offering and Acquisition of Gravimetric Plant for the Vila Nova Gold Project

The Debentures will mature on the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance and shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable and compounded annually. The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted into units (the “Units”) of the Company at a conversion price of $0.30 per Unit, commencing on the date that is six (6) months from the date that the Debentures are issued (the “Conversion Commencement Date”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a “Conversion Share”) and one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date that the Warrants are issued. In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or any other stock exchange on which the Company’s common shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $0.90 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the Debentures shall automatically convert into Units of the Company at a rate of one Unit for each $0.30 of outstanding principal sum. If the Debentures are automatically converted, any accrued but unpaid interest shall be paid in cash. The Company shall have the right, at its discretion and on the date that is the day before the Conversion Commencement Date, to redeem up to one-half (50%) of the outstanding principal sum of any Debenture (the “Redemption Amount”) upon paying to the holder the Redemption Amount, in cash, and any accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the date of redemption.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Brixton Metals Corporation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, disposed of 2,000,000 common shares of Brixton Metals Corporation over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 1% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $0.20 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $400,000.
StocksStreet.Com

This Dividend Stock Is the REIT Choice for a Recovery

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, investors looking for safe dividends and attractive yields should consider high-quality real estate investment trusts like W.P. Carey (WPC) . W.P. Carey is one of the largest net lease REITs in the U.S. with a market capitalization of more than $13 billionThe world of net lease REITs is highly fragmented,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pan American Silver

On May 12, 2021, Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 7, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Pan American Silver, which has a current dividend per share of $0.07, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 24, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.81% at current price levels.
Jasper, INhawaiitelegraph.com

SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.