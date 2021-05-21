Weekly roundup: United Way gives laptops to college-bound seniors, Saddleback College gets a new mascot, and more
Orange County United Way recently distributed hundreds of laptops and technology kits, giving a boost to economically disadvantaged students who are making plans for college. In December, Orange County United Way launched its Class of 2021 program to help 300 Orange County high school seniors in communities hit hardest by the pandemic, including Anaheim, Santa Ana and Garden Grove.newsroom.ocde.us