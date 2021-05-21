newsbreak-logo
Weekly roundup: United Way gives laptops to college-bound seniors, Saddleback College gets a new mascot, and more

By Ian Hanigan
ocde.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County United Way recently distributed hundreds of laptops and technology kits, giving a boost to economically disadvantaged students who are making plans for college. In December, Orange County United Way launched its Class of 2021 program to help 300 Orange County high school seniors in communities hit hardest by the pandemic, including Anaheim, Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

Grand Jury Releases Report Critical of County’s Pandemic Preparedness

The Orange County Grand Jury released a much anticipated report on May 11 detailing the results of their months-long investigation of Orange County’s pandemic preparedness and plan. The report had little, if anything good to say about Orange County officials’ preparedness prior to the declaration of the pandemic in 2020 or its response during the past year, acting on behalf of the County’s 3.2 million residents.
California StateOCRegister

Plugging deadly holes in California’s addiction treatment system

They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash’s son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose in the bathroom of a sober living home right around the corner from her house. He was 19.
Orange County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Orange County Reports 52 New Cases of COVID-19, One Death

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. According to numbers released Sunday by the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 82 coronavirus patients in county hospitals -- up two from Saturday, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Students still divided over CSU vaccination requirement

The announcement to mandate all students to be vaccinated for fall 2021 has received a variety of reactions from campus communities across the California State University system. Cal State Fullerton students can now voluntarily upload their COVID-19 vaccination verification information online. Norma Vazquez, fifth-year CSUF communications student, favors the mandate...
Fullerton, CAMiddletown Press

Southern California city settles lawsuit against bloggers

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over...
Fullerton, CAAntelope Valley Press

Fullerton settles suit against bloggers for $350K

FULLERTON — The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

COVID-19 Cases and Vaccinations in Decline

In early May, Orange County officially passed the mark of 5,000 of its residents dead from COVID-19. Deaths reported daily on the County’s COVID-19 Dashboard site are now in the single or low double digit range. Fullerton’s mortality rate reached its own milestone with 302 deaths now officially attributed to...
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

How Working Wardrobes is helping women out of the ‘she-cession’

In 1990, Jerri Rosen was helping women find jobs and independence after they left violent domestic relationships. Thirty years later, the founder and CEO of Working Wardrobes never thought she’d be back in the trenches helping so many women find jobs, this time as a pandemic shut down big chunks of the economy.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Health experts foresee a safer summer

With COVID-19 cases declining and Orange County moving closer toward the yellow tier, health experts are hopeful that cases will continue to decrease this summer as more people become vaccinated. Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente Orange County, said she is cautiously optimistic for the summer. Dodd...
Orange County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Additional Felony Charges Filed Against Orange County, California Insurance Agents In $7 Million Securities Fraud Scheme, Department of Insurance Reports

May 17, 2021 - ORANGE, Calif. — Additional felony charges of securities fraud violations have been filed against Robert Andrew Lotter, 64, of Newport Beach, and Charles Albert Major, 72,. of Irvine. The additional charges were filed after Lotter and Major allegedly defrauded 22 additional victims. On November 24, 2020,...