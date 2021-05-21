newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jacob deGrom's (side, IL) next start expected to be with Mets

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom's next start is expected to be at the MLB level, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. deGrom had a successful rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday night, striking out eight over three scoreless innings. The ace right-hander has been out of action since May 9 with side and back tightness after already missing a start with similar symptoms. He could potentially be back on the Mets' mound for a Tuesday start against the Colorado Rockies.

www.numberfire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jon Morosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Pitchers#Mlb Network#Mlb Network#Fanduel#Mound#Qualified Pitchers#Low A St Lucie#Reports Jon Morosi#Rehab#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets’ Injuries Pile Up In Three-Game Sweep To Rays

The Mets’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt in St. Petersburg this weekend with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. More injuries during the series added to the growing list of health issues for the team. Despite this, at 18-16, the Mets still hold onto a half-game lead in the division over the Philadelphia Phillies heading into a week of games against NL East foes.
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves (5/17/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream

The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves to kick off a three-game series in a nationally televised game at Truist Park on Monday, May 17 (5/17/2021) at 7:10 p.m. The Mets are limping away from a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, culminating in a 7-1 loss on Sunday. But the Mets’ previous seven-game streak gave them enough breathing room to stay on top of the National League East with an 18-16 record.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:10 PM

RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) vs. Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) Well, that was a rough weekend. The Mets went to Tampa Bay with a seven-game winning streak. They left on a three-game losing streak and with several more injuries. Now, the Mets head to Atlanta to stop the slide. Atlanta and New York must be happy to face each other – they are both banged up, and if there was a time to face each other, it would be right now. So the question is, who’s depth is going to hold out in the end?
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
MLBtheScore

Mets' injuries continue to mount as Conforto, McNeil land on IL

The New York Mets' starting lineup is missing two more star players after placing outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. The pair are the latest Mets members to land on the injured list,...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeff McNeil (hamstring) reportedly going on Mets IL

The New York Mets will place second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, reports Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. McNeil had an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays with left hamstring tightness. The Mets are receiving multiple opinions on the injury and the severity of the strain is unclear. Michael Conforto is also expected to land on the IL with a hamstring issue after leaving Sunday's game early. The Mets will call up outfielders Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee to fill the voids on the roster.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Facing Braves For First Time in 2021

Jeez, what a difference three games can make, right?. Heading into Friday’s series opener at the Trop against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets were flying high. They had just completed an undefeated homestand (5-0), and at that point, they were riding a seven-game winning streak that saw manager Luis Rojas‘ squad grab a 1.5-game lead in the National League East with an 18-13 record. Then, you know, they went 0-for-Tampa, bringing all the good feelings to a halt and their record to 18-16.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Three Areas Where Taijuan Walker Has Excelled

After a torturous three-game stay the Trop in Tampa Bay, let’s think about something positive for a second, shall we?. The season is still young, but it’s hard to ignore the production the New York Mets have already gotten from starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. And when you think about him getting signed for three years and $23 million, it feels like an even shrewder deal for the Amazins.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

The New York Mets will begin a three-game series on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves from Truist Park. The Mets will look to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to the Rays yesterday and will look to get their bats back on track after only putting up one run on Sunday. As for the Braves, they are coming off a 10-9 loss in the series finale of their three-game series against the Brewers where they took 2 out of 3 of those games.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Jacob deGrom exits first start back from injury, but Mets win fifth straight

NEW YORK — To the dismay of every Mets fan at Citi Field, and perhaps every fan of the sport itself, Mets ace Jacob deGrom exited his start after five innings with an apparent injury. DeGrom departed his outing “due to precautionary reasons with right side tightness,” the team announced...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mets overcome injury to Jacob deGrom, sweep Diamondbacks

Jacob deGrom exited after five innings due to tightness in his right side Sunday afternoon, but a trio of pitchers helped the host New York Mets record a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mets have won five straight after completing a sweep of the Diamondbacks, who were outscored...
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Mets put Jacob deGrom on injured list with right side tightness, MRI clean

The Mets have decided to put Jacob deGrom on the injured list. DeGrom, who has been experiencing right side tightness, had an MRI on Sunday after being pulled from his start against the Diamondbacks. The results of the MRI came back clear of any structural damage, but the Mets still stuck him on the IL Monday, a move they would make official Tuesday, retroactive to May 10, the team announced. The Mets planned to also announce the corresponding move with deGrom’s departure before their first game against the Orioles at Citi Field.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

2021 New York Mets Week 5 In Review 5/3-5/9

To start out the week, the 2021 New York Mets faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Joey Lucchesi took on the veteran Adam Wainwright. Trouble came early for the Mets when leadoff hitter Tommy Edman hit a triple. Just one batter later Dylan Carlson brought him home on a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. This lead wouldn’t last long, though. After intentionally walking Jonathan Villar to load the bases, Wainwright hit catcher Tomas Nido with the first pitch of the at-bat in the top of the second. This tied the game at one.