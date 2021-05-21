Jacob deGrom's (side, IL) next start expected to be with Mets
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom's next start is expected to be at the MLB level, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. deGrom had a successful rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday night, striking out eight over three scoreless innings. The ace right-hander has been out of action since May 9 with side and back tightness after already missing a start with similar symptoms. He could potentially be back on the Mets' mound for a Tuesday start against the Colorado Rockies.www.numberfire.com