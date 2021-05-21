Final Account Review: A Hushed Tour of Germany’s Last Witnesses to Genocide Proves the Past is Not So Distant
The Holocaust is one of the most exhaustively documented events in history, yet it can seemingly never be documented enough. This is not only due to the relentless persistence of antisemites and fascist sympathizers in trying to sow doubt as to its veracity, but because many more seemingly benign parties have managed to distance themselves from fascism’s warning to the West, and the world. It remains far too easy to compartmentalize Nazism, to regard it as a cultural and historical anomaly––to (ir)rationalize the Third Reich as morally and politically inscrutable, foreign, inhuman, so very different from our enlightened and modern political desires––from us.thefilmstage.com