newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Must-See Dallas Property — This Greenway Parks Home is a Modern Match Made in Heaven

papercitymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned by esteemed Texas architect Max Levy, 5543 Drane Drive in Greenway Parks strikes an elegant balance. As the chilly reality of winter melts away to a simple memory, spring, and the approaching Texas summer, welcome much-needed sunlight back to my life. My routine checks of sites like Zillow or Ebby leave me playing a matchmaking game with homes, hoping that through enough left and right swipes on perfectly angled shots, I can find the one. The house whose walls and hallways come together impeccably to let in just the right amount of sunshine that checks off my requirement for the dream home. A new addition to the market, 5543 Drane Drive, gets an immediate right swipe. The Greenway Parks locale leaves an open invitation for the home to mix together the best elements of the contemporary style while still managing to integrate traditional finishes.

www.papercitymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Spring, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Made In Heaven#Welcome Home#Interior Design#Elegant Design#Game Design#Serenity#This Greenway Parks Home#Zillow#Papercity#Greenway Parks#Modern Design#White Oak Beams#Floor To Ceiling Windows#Sunshine#Traditional Finishes#Style#Designs#Perfectly Angled Shots#Winter#Drane Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designremodelaholic.com

40 Patio Décor Ideas for a Peaceful, Relaxing Space

Create an inviting, peaceful atmosphere using these patio décor ideas. You’ll find adding light, textiles, plants, water or fire, and privacy to be easier than you think!. Create an inviting area in which to entertain guests, relax with the family and enjoy the season! Add to the atmosphere of your outdoor area with a few main elements:
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Well-Designed Outdoor Green Spaces Will Remain Popular In Post-Covid Residential Construction

For those who live in urban centers, navigating life during COVID-19 has meant rethinking use of green spaces. Pre-COVID, the local park, courtyard or well-designed backyard may have been a nice-to-have amenity, but the pandemic brought to light the importance of accessible green spaces for both physical and emotional wellbeing. From socially distant picnics and playdates to outdoor fitness classes and leisurely walk-and-talks, green spaces have become an essential antidote to isolation, with many city dwellers rediscovering the joys of moving leisure activities outside.
Seattle, WAdesignsponge.com

A Vintage-Filled Victorian in Seattle

I visited Seattle, WA for the first time earlier this year and felt right at home right away. The cozy coffee bars, fantastic shopping and coastal vibe absolutely made a lasting impression on me. In retrospect, I shouldn’t have been so surprised by how quickly I fell in love with the city. It has produced some seriously great design over the years, and with shops like Michele and Ryan Tansey’s Homestead Seattle popping up every day, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.
Electronicsnashvillelifestyles.com

Reimagine Outdoor Living with StruXure Outdoor

Inspiration for your own outdoor projects can come from watching popular design trends in outdoor living, and with so many great options to maximize comfort and function, you can create the luxury of a private escape in your own backyard. Topping the trends list this year are outdoor kitchens, edible...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A Barcelona Apartment Has the Most Stunning Textured Walls and Tiled Floors

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Between these walls is where we live, work, do projects… where we spend most of the time. We are Xavi and Ignasi, and we recently embarked on a double path together: the professional and the sentimental. In our job as decorators, stylists, and floral designers at L’Intrépide Studio, everything is always organized and thought out.
Interior DesignDezeen

Overlapping stone and concrete layers form Casa SAB by PSV Arquitectura

Argentinian firm PSV Arquitectura developed this grand concrete slab house in Córdoba in longitudinal strips so that all of its spaces would face north. Casa SAB, which backs onto the Cañuelas Country Golf club in Argentina, is entirely shielded from the strong western sun, while each of its rooms enjoys good light from its northern aspect.
Interior DesignPosted by
Rutherford Source

4 Timeless Kitchen Designs

Over the last year, more people than ever are taking on long-overdue home improvement projects. While kitchens are the most popular space for home renovations they are also the most costly, so it’s not a project you will likely want to repeat in a couple of years. To ensure that your kitchen will be appealing for years to come, we suggest you consider the following timeless kitchen design elements.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Plain, Cluttered Mudroom Becomes a Charming Cottage Entryway for Under $500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cottagecore, the No. 1 decor trend on TikTok for two years running, is marked by its vintage-inspired shabby-chicness. Floral wallpaper, patchwork quilts, doilies, and other whimsical, woodlands-y accessories (think: mushroom decor and dried flowers), which a few years ago you might have only found in a Hobbit hole or a very cute bed and breakfast, are now back in the mainstream — and they can add charming, cozy, comforting vibes to any space.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

M Streets Craftsman Or Oram Street Duplex, You Choose

This week we take you to the heart of two of Dallas’ most loved neighborhoods, the M Streets and Lower Greenville. Both of our picks offer great locations close to all the action, but tranquil spaces at home for the ultimate in relaxation. Which would you choose? Take your pick in our latest Splurge vs. Steal.
Seattle, WAhomesandgardens.com

7 interior design tips to steal from this European-inspired Seattle home

Lisa Staton Interior Design knows this house in Seattle very well indeed. Twelve years after the company first decorated the 1936-built brick property in the city’s Queen Anne neighborhood, the owners invited the team back to refresh their much-loved home. The result is a bright, clean and slick reimagining that...
Interior Designbaltimorenews.net

How Can You Get An Interesting Interior Look For Your Family Home?

Do you know that industrial decor is becoming quite popular today? It is gradually becoming a part of interior design and helps you bring a chic and urban look to your interior living space. Interior designers generally draw inspiration from factories and warehouses for rendering the industrial interiors to modern homes.