Must-See Dallas Property — This Greenway Parks Home is a Modern Match Made in Heaven

Designed by esteemed Texas architect Max Levy, 5543 Drane Drive in Greenway Parks strikes an elegant balance. As the chilly reality of winter melts away to a simple memory, spring, and the approaching Texas summer, welcome much-needed sunlight back to my life. My routine checks of sites like Zillow or Ebby leave me playing a matchmaking game with homes, hoping that through enough left and right swipes on perfectly angled shots, I can find the one. The house whose walls and hallways come together impeccably to let in just the right amount of sunshine that checks off my requirement for the dream home. A new addition to the market, 5543 Drane Drive, gets an immediate right swipe. The Greenway Parks locale leaves an open invitation for the home to mix together the best elements of the contemporary style while still managing to integrate traditional finishes.