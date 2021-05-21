In the Heights Review: A Joyous Musical Adaptation With Only a Few Missteps
There’s a casual decadence to the films of Jon M. Chu, an energy about them that is irresistible to watch. Whether the director is indulging in absurd magic tricks, grandiose weddings, riveting action, or exquisitely choreographed and performed song-and-dance numbers, there is an almost effortless extravagance to his work as a filmmaker. Having been suited to spectacle from the get-go, his adaptation of In the Heights is proof that the movie musical isn’t dead––it simply needed a little flavor.thefilmstage.com