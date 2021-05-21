newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

In the Heights Review: A Joyous Musical Adaptation With Only a Few Missteps

By Juan Barquin
thefilmstage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a casual decadence to the films of Jon M. Chu, an energy about them that is irresistible to watch. Whether the director is indulging in absurd magic tricks, grandiose weddings, riveting action, or exquisitely choreographed and performed song-and-dance numbers, there is an almost effortless extravagance to his work as a filmmaker. Having been suited to spectacle from the get-go, his adaptation of In the Heights is proof that the movie musical isn’t dead––it simply needed a little flavor.

thefilmstage.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Heights#Washington Heights#Film Adaptation#Movie Magic#Dance Music#Films#Good Music#The Heights Review#Stanford#Paciencia#Hbo Max#Spectacle#Absurd Magic Tricks#Book#Dancers#Effusive Charisma#Song And Dance Numbers#Grandiose Weddings#Theaters#Carnaval Del Barrio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPlaybill

Performer Kelly Marie Tran Rose to Fame in Hollywood, but Her Heart Is on Broadway

Kelly Marie Tran broke into the Hollywood mainstream as Rose Tico in the recent Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and she took on her first blockbuster title role as the voice of Raya in this year's Raya and the Last Dragon. With her star on the rise on the West Coast, it came as something of a surprise to see her name pop up as one of the performers set for the 2021 edition of Miscast, MCC Theater's annual fundraiser featuring stars of stage and screen singing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
Violent CrimesEmpire

In The Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M Chu On Shooting Next To Spielberg’s West Side Story – Exclusive

The rest of 2021 should be a total treat for fans of movie musicals – there are tons of major stage adaptations on the way, from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, to Dear Evan Hansen. And then there’s a double whammy of all-singing, all-dancing New York-set tales, which each shot on the streets of New York itself – In The Heights, Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-Hamilton musical, and Steven Spielberg’s new take on West Side Story. Both movies shot in the summer of 2019, and were often mere streets apart in the upper Manhattan districts of Washington Heights and Little Dominican Republic.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Fills Out Cast for Netflix Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Tyler Perry is rounding out the cast of his new Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues. Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold have boarded the movie. They join previously announced castmembers Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Written and directed by...
MoviesA.V. Club

In The Heights joyfully brings Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first hit musical to the screen

Paciencia y fe have paid off for the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In The Heights. Plans for a film based on the exuberant and lyrically dextrous Broadway show, Miranda’s first hit, date back to 2008, when Universal Pictures was set to produce with Kenny Ortega attached to direct. The production was canceled that same year (reportedly due to the lack of bankable Latinx stars in the cast), then revived in 2016 with the help of (ugh) The Weinstein Company. In the wake of all the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the film rights were picked up by Warner Bros., with Jon M. Chu tapped to direct. Filming finally took place in 2019, and a release date was set for June 26, 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and In The Heights was, like so many other movies, pushed back.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

In the Heights review: "A jolly post-pandemic pick-me-up"

“This is a vaccine for your soul,” director Jon M. Chu promised of his ebullient, high-energy, big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-award-winning 2007 musical, In the Heights, about young Latino New Yorkers chasing their dreams in a tough neighborhood. It turns out to be more Berocca than Pfizer, a fizzy,...
MoviesPosted by
TheWeek

A movie about Cher is in the works from the producers of Mamma Mia!

Is Hollywood strong enough to live without a Cher biopic? Clearly not. Just in time for her 75th birthday, Cher announced a movie about her life is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board. Craymer said the film will bring the singer's "empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen," adding, "Her unparalleled success in music film and TV has inspired generations." Cher is also producing the film, according to People.
MinoritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name thanks to his Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winning work on Hamilton. But his first original Broadway musical In the Heights is coming to theaters and homes thanks to John M. Chu’s film adaptation. A number of changes were made for the movie, and actress Stephanie Beatriz has opened up about creating a new LGBT connection.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Rita Moreno was invited to audition for Maria in the original Broadway production of West Side Story

Anita's gonna get her kicks tonight... won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, but Broadway history could have looked very different. While sitting down with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz during the TCM classic film festival 60th-anniversary reunion of the West Side Story cast, Moreno revealed Jerome Robbins had invited her to audition for the lead role of Maria on Broadway.
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

Queen Latifah developing film adaption of the magical novel ‘The Conductors’

Queen Latifah and her business partner Shakim Compere have partnered their Flavor Unit Entertainment with The Jim Henson Company and are developing a film adaptation of The Conductors, the fantasy debut novel by African American writer Nicole Glover. The book was released in March and introduces Hetty Rhodes, a magic-user and former conductor on the Underground Railroad who now solves crimes in post–Civil War Philadelphia. Hetty Rhodes helped usher dozens of people north with her wits and magic. Now that the Civil War is over, Hetty and her husband, Benjy, solve murders and mysteries that the White authorities won’t touch.
MoviesVulture

A Cher Biopic Is in the Works at Universal

Forty-two minutes after announcing on Twitter that she had to take a shower, Cher announced that Universal is working on a film of her life. The Cher biopic will reunite the icon with important figures in the Mamma Mia–verse, producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. Craymer and Goetzman produced both of the Mammas Mia, so they are already old hands at balancing melodrama with certified disco bangers. The script is being written by Eric Roth, who also penned the scripts to Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (so we know he’s good with age-defying protagonists).
MoviesVogue

Cher, The Movie, Is Happening

Cher marked her birthday by announcing a gift to the world: a biopic charting her life is in the works. The music industry legend, who turned 75 on 20 May, confirmed in a tweet that she will be the subject of an upcoming movie, written by her “dear dear friend” Eric Roth, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind the 2018 smash-hit remake of A Star is Born.
MinoritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella Star Confirms LGBTQ Character In Emma Stone’s Disney+ Movie

We've recently seen more and more LGBTQ+ characters on our televisions and movie screens, but representation for the community in large studio films remains scarce. Walt Disney Studios has been under scrutiny for its lack of diversity the past few years, specifically for its limp attempts at providing more queer characters in its canon. Its latest LGBTQ character is John McCrea’s Artie, a friend of Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil in the Disney prequel coming to theaters and Disney+.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dear Evan Hansen: Ben Platt reprises iconic Broadway role in trailer for film adaptation

The first trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation has been unveiled, with Ben Platt reprising his role as the titular character.As a Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen swept the 2017 Tonys, taking Best Musical and earning Platt the trophy for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.Directed by Stephen Chbosky (the novelist, screenwriter, and film director behind The Perks of Being a Wallflower), the film follows the same plot as the stage version, with Platt starring as Evan Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety disorder.As reflected in the trailer, the events in the...
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series: