In the Heights Review: A Joyous Musical Adaptation With Only a Few Missteps

Paciencia y fe have paid off for the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In The Heights. Plans for a film based on the exuberant and lyrically dextrous Broadway show, Miranda’s first hit, date back to 2008, when Universal Pictures was set to produce with Kenny Ortega attached to direct. The production was canceled that same year (reportedly due to the lack of bankable Latinx stars in the cast), then revived in 2016 with the help of (ugh) The Weinstein Company. In the wake of all the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the film rights were picked up by Warner Bros., with Jon M. Chu tapped to direct. Filming finally took place in 2019, and a release date was set for June 26, 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and In The Heights was, like so many other movies, pushed back.