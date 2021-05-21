newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Coinbase Global : Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - When Brjánn Bettencourt rolled out of bed on Wednesday morning to find the assets in his cryptocurrency portfolio slammed in their biggest selloff in years, he knew exactly what to do: buy more. "Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart," said...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Retail Investors#Global Stocks#Stock Investors#Reuters#Vanda Research#Gamestop#The Federal Reserve#Coinbase Data#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Retail Interest#Retail Trades#Trading Volume#Investing#Investment#Leveraged Positions#Dogecoin Prices#Financial Stability#Ceo#Regulators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketsvia.news

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA-USD) Cryptocurrency Is 18% Up In The Last 6 Hours

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bullish momentum by 18.52% in the last 6 hours. At 21:40 EST on Saturday, 22 May, Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA-USD) is at $28.29. Volatility. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s last week, last month’s, and last quarter’s current volatility was a negative 5.28%, a positive...
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Bitcoin price – People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds

Bitcoin price – People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds. Crypto Hedge Funds Buy the Dip in Bitcoin’s Week of Reckoning. (Bloomberg) — Felix Dian is in fighting spirits after this week’s crypto meltdown.Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin’s volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital-currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this.Something is working. His $80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and has more than tripled in value this year. In contrast, Bitcoin has plunged almost 30% this month, cutting the advance for 2021 to 42%.“We had kept dry powder,” he said in an interview from London. He took advantage of Wednesday’s price collapse and bought Bitcoin when it was trading around $35,000.Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash LiquidationsNot everyone’s been so lucky. Scores have seen their fortunes dashed this week in a cascade of selling across crypto markets. Investors spent some $410 billion buying up Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices sank to $36,000 this week, $300 billion of those positions were at a loss.It’s left money managers wrestling with whether the digital currency, which is coming under new regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, still has the makings of a serious asset class or will remain nothing more than a speculative bubble.Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $63,000 in April.Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before jumping to crypto, said the speculative froth was flushed out this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices were plunging.“At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing holdings by as much as 51,000 bitcoin in the last two weeks, according to data from Chainalysis.“People that were borrowing money to invest, they were wiped from the system,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His firm bought more Bitcoin and Ether as prices of the tokens tumbled this week.“Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire drop in a week.”Over in Paris, loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors but says blockchain and the related technologies “are here to stay.”Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana and other assets connected with the decentralized finance movement as they sold off.“Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect productive blockchain assets such as Ethereum or Solana to challenge Bitcoin dominance in the coming months,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Crypto Market Cap Sinks Below $1.5T as BTC and ETH Continue to Crash

Volatility has always been a Bitcoin characteristic. Image: Shutterstock. As the crypto market continues to fall, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies has slipped just below $1.5 trillion, according to data from metrics site Nomics. This marks a 9% decrease in the past 24 hours, a 35% decrease in the...
MarketsCoinDesk

Goldman’s Crypto Chief Worries About Fraud, but Not Cryptocurrency’s Future

But McDermott, a nearly 16-year Goldman Sachs veteran, who was previously the firm’s Global Head of Cross Asset Financing, felt reassured that large crypto companies have been managing their “growth without any noticeable increase in fraudulent activity,” and encouraged about the industry. “It’s not often that we get to witness the emergence of a new asset class,” he said.
Marketsthecoinshark.net

Opinion: FUD Leads to the Collapse of the Crypto Market

FUD news in the major media leads to panic and market collapse. This opinion has now spread on the network. Many crypto enthusiasts familiar with the situation in China say that Bloomberg and Reuters are exaggerating. From a post about the dangers of mining Bitcoin to the environment, written by...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Musk Backs Crypto Over Fiat as Market Decline Continues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk has endorsed cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies despite the continued market sell-off The billionaire has come under heavy criticism recently. Musk had previously stated that Tesla would no longer be accepting BTC as a form of payment. The change in stance was attributed to environmental concerns when mining bitcoin.
StocksHerald & Review

Is Cryptocurrency the Same as Owning a Stock?

Many investors are considering adding cryptocurrency to their investment portfolios if they haven't already. But investors shouldn't conflate holding cryptocurrency with holding a stock. The two asset classes are very different and behave very differently. The differences between cryptocurrency and stocks are actually a good thing. It'll make your portfolio...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Crypto crash: $1 trillion in market value was lost this week

• Bitcoin has gone through highs and lows due to speculation this week. • The crypto crash is due to measures imposed by China. The cryptocurrency frenzy has reached its wildest. However, the instability of crypto this past week was enough to make investors doubt its effectiveness. On Wednesday, a...
Stockszycrypto.com

Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Will Eventually Be Immune To Elon Musk’s Market-Moving Tweets

One of the primary Achilles heels of crypto is its notorious volatility. This has discouraged many institutional and retail investors who are used to calmer moves in the traditional markets. Unfortunately, some renowned billionaires like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk still don’t take crypto seriously. As you’re well aware, Musk’s commentary on cryptocurrencies has constantly sent crypto investors into an anxiety spiral as the prices gyrate wildly.
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Futu to Add Cryptocurrency Trading in U.S, Singapore and Hong Kong

Futu, one of the leading trading brokerages in China, revealed its plans to offer cryptocurrency trading later this year. In its earnings call earlier this Wednesday, senior vice president Robin Li Xu told analysts that Futu would be applying for digital-currency related licenses in the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Gold Outshines Bitcoin in Latest Market Volatility

The prospect of regulatory scrutiny and more volatility is diminishing Bitcoin's claim to rival gold as a portfolio hedge. Analysts said that recent plunges of 30% had been a wake-up call for investors. Savage one-day price swings of over 30%, and the prospect of more critical regulatory scrutiny, mean the...
MarketsInvestorPlace

As Bitcoin Prices Slide Below $40,000, Should You Buy the Dip or Sell?

As Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) prices collapsed this week, crypto investors have been left looking much like a deer in headlights. ETF flows for most of the six popular blockchain ETFs have largely remained stagnant even as crypto prices plummeted. The indecision highlights a worrying truth: Bitcoin investors are shifting from an...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Reconsiders Whether Bitcoin is Legitimate Asset

Pages from a forthcoming report on crypto by Goldman Sachs have been shared on Twitter. The report represents an about-turn from the bank’s position this time last year. A forthcoming report by investment banking giant Goldman Sachs shows that the bank has read up on crypto. Screenshots of the report...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Hit by ‘Market Disruption’ Amid Crypto Crash

Bitcoin’s price crashed again this week. Some of Canada’s popular Bitcoin ETFs struggled because of this. It’s been a bloody week for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 27.5% this week—with Elon Musk, China regulatory matters and panic selling all contributing to the market crash. Bitcoin was trading at $35,871 at the time of writing.
StocksKITV.com

A crypto crash wiped out $1 trillion this week. Here's what happened

Wild, stomach-churning moments are part of the experience when you buy a ticket to the crypto circus. But the past week's volatility was enough to make some of the crypto faithful wonder whether they've been bamboozled. On Wednesday, a broad crypto crash wiped out about $1 trillion in market value...