Traffic

Oil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.

www.marketscreener.com
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead

Investing.com -- The biggest farce in the oil market, one which OPEC ignores with impunity, might be nearing its end: U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude. The Biden administration is trying to replace the Trump-era sanctions with an agreement that will prevent Tehran from having any weapons-grade nuclear program, a pact that the International Atomic Energy Agency will enforce.
Accidentsrigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Fatality and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them... Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico. On May 15, Fieldwood Energy confirmed that...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rallies on US, EU demand hopes; rising supply outlooks eyed

New York — Crude futures settled higher May 21 as strong US and European economic data underscored near-term demand bullishness, though prices were still down for the week amid concerns of rising global supply. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

EnVen Energy Takes Over for BHP in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Field

EnVen Energy Corp. is now one of the largest operators of a major offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico following a deal with partner BHP Group. In a company release on May 21, BHP said it completed a transaction with EnVen Energy Ventures LLC to transfer its 35% ownership interest and operatorship of the Neptune Field for an undisclosed sum.
Energy Industrymining.com

BHP sells stake in Gulf of Mexico’s Neptune field

Neptune is structured as a joint venture between BHP (35%), EnVen (30%), W&T Energy VI LLC (20%) and 31 Offshore LLC (15%). “As a reputable operator with deepwater experience in the Gulf of Mexico, EnVen is ideally placed to take operatorship of Neptune and we’re committed to a safe and smooth transition of operations,” Geraldine Slattery, BHP’s president of petroleum operations, said in a news release.
Posted by
MarketWatch

Oil rallies for the session amid possible Gulf of Mexico storm, prices fall for the week

Oil futures rallied on Friday, finding support from a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Prices still posted a loss for the week as traders continued to eye developments toward an Iran nuclear deal. The "possibility of the return on Iranian oil," pressured prices for the week, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. On Friday, however, prices got a boost from concerns about a weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico, he said. "A tropical disturbance is a reminder that [Atlantic] hurricane season is upon us, and it seems to want to start early." Next week, oil traders are likely to "focus on the Iran deal, but also get a sense of the demand expected for the Memorial Day Holiday -- the unofficial kickoff to the summer driving season," said Flynn. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose $1.64, or nearly 2.7%, to settle at $63.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, fell about 2.7%, according to FactSet data.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Iranian oil's return to market dogs prices

Crude prices suffered their worst week in a month, bruised by the possibility Iranian crude could soon return to the market as well as increased concerns about inflation and the continued impact of the pandemic on demand, Bloomberg reported. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Extends Fall As West Agrees To Lift Sanctions On Iran

Oil prices fell around 2 percent on Thursday after Iran’s president said the broad outline of a deal to end sanctions on its oil had been reached. Brent crude futures for July settlement fell 2.2 percent to $65.25 a barrel amid uncertainties around global supply and potentially lower global demand in the short-term due to a second coronavirus wave raging in India.
EconomyForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Weakens Amid Falling Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar fell against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday, as oil prices declined after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that a main agreement has been reached to lift all major sanctions on Iran. Crude for July delivery dropped $0.71 to $62.64 per barrel. Rouhani said...
Traffichydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. refiners boost gasoline output as margins surge

U.S. gasoline prices are rising strongly, encouraging refineries to maximise gasoline production, even as they struggle with lacklustre demand for jet fuel due to international quarantine restrictions. Based on futures prices, gross margins for making gasoline from U.S. crude oil have surged to more than $24 per barrel, up from...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Economics continue to improve in US shale basins but operators hold steady

Denver — Despite ever-improving returns across nearly all US shale fields, publicly traded companies continue to demonstrate restraint in drilling and completion activity with production forecasts showing dips next month in every major basin but the Haynesville and Permian. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Steadies Near $62 After Slump With Iranian Supply Looming

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in early Asian trading after a three-day decline with the market bracing for the prospect of more Iranian crude flows as the nation inches closer to a revived nuclear deal. Futures in New York traded near $62 a barrel after sliding more than 6% over...
Energy IndustryThe Daily Star

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Indian refiners and at least one European refiner are re-evaluating their crude purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of this year, anticipating that US sanctions will be lifted, company officials and trading sources said. Former US President Trump abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and...