California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vax Verification Required For Big Indoor Events
California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening. “Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.”. On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.”. On...deadline.com