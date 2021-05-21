newsbreak-logo
California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vax Verification Required For Big Indoor Events

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening. “Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.”. On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.”. On...

Essex County, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Most NJ indoor capacity limits gone, indoor masking still required

New Jersey has eliminated most of its percentage-based capacity limits for stores, restaurants and other indoor spaces. The change, effective Wednesday, May 19, could greatly increase overall capacity for some businesses and have little effect on others — as businesses are still required to maintain social distancing, which could limit the total number of people who fit in a given space.
California StateKDRV

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe...
Pennsylvania StateTitusville Herald

Pennsylvania firing vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual...
California StateSFGate

California Will Continue Requiring Masks Indoors Until June 15

California will continue to require fully vaccinated people to wear masks in most public indoor settings until June 15. This came after national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement on Thursday that said fully vaccinated people can resume most typical pre-pandemic activities without having to wear a face mask or social distancing. The seemingly premature statement caused a slew of confusion, resulting in many states announcing exceptions to the CDC’s latest recommendation.
HealthSheridan Press

Gov. Gordon prohibits state vaccine passports

CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon signed a directive Friday prohibiting state entities from requiring “vaccine passports.”. Requirements that individuals show proof of having a COVID-19 inoculation, or “vaccine passports” have become a controversial topic. Several countries have adopted the measure or have shared plans to do so. Some private businesses, like certain airlines, say they will require proof of vaccination, too.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is marking a milestone, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond their last required dose. That percentage stood at 50% on Thursday, according to federal data.
California StateSFGate

Capacity limits? Here's the plan for when California reopens

California is slated to fully reopen its economy on June 15 and Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press conference Friday that with COVID-19 cases dramatically dropping and vaccinations increasing, the state is on track to lift nearly all restrictions next month. "We feel like we are tracking...
Kansas Stateclassiccountry1070.com

Kansas health officials change approach for COVID-19 vaccinations

Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from COVID-19 from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor’s offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials say the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people or tap into their existing trust in their doctors to overcome hesitation about getting vaccinated.
Public HealthCapital Journal

Foundation wants survey respondents

The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care and the state’s Department of Health are teaming up to launch the CDC initiative to find and survey frontline emergency and healthcare workers to develop future training programs. The CDC’s Project Firstline intends to stop the spread of infectious disease threats by providing...
California Statestateofreform.com

5 Things California: May Revise, Access to care, Federal health agenda

While this newsletter focuses on California health care and health policy, we’re now covering health care in 15 states. We track federal policy, too. So, if you’re interested in seeing our reporting from multiple states, or want to just track all of our reporting on California health care each morning, you can sign up for State of Reform Daily. It’ll give you a comprehensive rundown of all of our reporting across California each day, as well as the rest of the states we’re tracking.
California StateKCRA.com

California to drop capacity, physical distance restrictions on June 15

California no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15, the state's top health official said Friday. "We're at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable future," Secretary of California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said.
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

COVID-19 Liability Protections Adopted by NE Lawmakers

Senators approved a proposal May 20 intended to prohibit frivolous coronavirus-related lawsuits. The bill prevents civil action as long as the protected individual or organization was acting in compliance with federal public health guidelines in place at the time of an alleged exposure.LB139, sponsored by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, provides “safe harbor” from potential lawsuits alleging that a protected individual or organization — including health care providers, first responders, schools, restaurants, businesses, churches and senior care facilities — negligently exposed an individual to COVID-19 infection.