Disney World in the Late Pandemic: How the Most Magical Place on Earth Is Adjusting to Covid

Last October I went to Disney World. During the pandemic. Not quite at the height of the pandemic, but fairly close to it—I was there a few weeks before that terrible holiday season spike that ran across the last two months of 2020 and into January. No, it wasn’t smart to go to the world’s busiest theme park at that point in time. But as a professional whose job is at least tangentially related to some concept of “journalism” it felt like something I had to do. I write about theme parks; this was a unique, once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) situation for the entire world, and writing about how it impacted theme parks seemed like an obligation. Also, after seven months in quarantine, I was just desperately ready to go anywhere. So I put on a mask, put on a second mask, packed like a dozen more masks and a box full of hand sanitizer bottles, and drove down to the most magical place on Earth. (No way would I have flown without a vaccine.)