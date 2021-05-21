Gary Numan Is Right at Home in Dystopia
There was a period in the late-'70s when Tubeway Army-spawned electronic trailblazer Gary Numan was simply way ahead of his time. With the Brit's first solo set in 1979, The Pleasure Principle, it was hard to say which was more chilling—the cold, clinical precision of his guitar-parroting synthesizers, the bleakness of his "Cars"-futuristic vision, or the aloof, almost robotic singing voice in which he delivered all of his dispassionate observations. Outside of de-evolution-stressing Midwest misfits DEVO, there were few artists viewing society in the same dry, dystopian way, like the man who fell to Earth writ large.