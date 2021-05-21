Gary Numan Is Right at Home in Dystopia

For over four and a half decades, Keith Jarrett has penned countless memorable compositions many of which have become an integral part of the repertoires of many of today's musicians. As his years at ECM have become increasingly focused on improvisational tour de forces or the exploration of the Great American Songbook, the compositions of Keith Jarrett that other musicians have been covering are mostly the tunes from his years with Atlantic and Impulse!, which perhaps better lend themselves to a re-interpretation. This week we explore some of the best, and some of the more unusual, renditions of the Keith Jarrett Songbook to celebrate the pianist's 76th birthday.