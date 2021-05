Garuda Indonesia’s CEO has just warned of an imminent restructuring, which could see the airline shrinking by more than 50%. Airlines around the world have struggled to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, given the massive drop we’ve seen in passenger demand. Garuda Indonesia CEO Irfan Setiaputra has warned staff of a comprehensive restructuring that’s needed in order to survive, stating that if this isn’t done, it “could could result in an abrupt end of the company.”