newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Why maritime infrastructure is about more than the U.S. Navy

By Aaron Klein
Brookings Institution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is infrastructure’s big moment in America. The Biden administration has come out swinging, initially floating a $3 trillion package and while the Republican counter-proposals are smaller, the U.S. is on course to initiate the largest investment in our increasingly fragile infrastructure in generations. The big debate will be about what counts as infrastructure, but underneath that are several parallel debates. One of the most important is about the line between military and commercial infrastructure and the interconnectivity of the two, specifically for America’s Navy and the maritime industry. This is but one aspect of an ongoing problem of stovepiping aspects of our infrastructure and national security and treating them like they aren’t related.

www.brookings.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Automobiles#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#U S Navy Ships#Naval Operations#Naval Ships#Military Operations#The U S Navy#Republican#Democrats#Dpa#Congress#Non American#European#Asian#Department Of Transport#Maritime Infrastructure#Maritime Engineering#U S Ports#American Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
MilitaryVoice of America

Biden Floats Bigger Role for US Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard will play a greater role in making sure "every country" respects international norms on the seas, President Joe Biden declared Wednesday. "Because of your reputation of professionalism and your unrivaled skill, the Coast Guard will be an increasingly central element in our engagement in the Indo-Pacific to protect lives, to preserve the environment and to safeguard sovereignty throughout the region," Biden told the Coast Guard Academy's graduating class.
Congress & Courtsmarinelink.com

OpEd: Navy Infrastructure Needs a Boost from Congress

FILE PHOTO: Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi (Photo: Derek Fountain / HII) America is home to some of the finest shipbuilders in the world. This industry is becoming increasingly vital to our national security as we seek to build a larger Navy capable of confronting China. Unfortunately, our shipyards are aging and are too small to expand our fleet at the pace that is needed. As lawmakers consider what to include in an upcoming infrastructure bill, I am leading a bipartisan effort to provide a significant boost to infrastructure at our nation’s shipyards.
Militarydialogo-americas.com

4th Fleet Commander Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Brazilian Navy

Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT), hosted delegates from the Brazilian Navy for the 15th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), May 5. Annual MSTs support the U.S. maritime strategy, “Advantage at Sea,” by building and strengthening working relationships between U.S. and respective...
Militaryrand.org

U.S. Military Power Comes from More Than Just the Defense Budget

The Biden administration recently proposed a $753 billion national security budget that includes $715 billion for the Defense Department. Some policymakers, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have argued that the United States needs to spend even more to effectively compete with China. However, focusing only on the top-line defense budget number misses the ways that other federal spending promotes national security. With domestic challenges ranging from the ongoing pandemic to long-delayed infrastructure investments, now is a good time to consider spending that provides both domestic and national security benefits. Infrastructure spending offers one such example.…
Militarytheloopnewspaper.com

Tracey Keefe: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter pilot in the Persian Gulf

This is the 14th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country. Tracey Keefe (née Alexander) was born and grew up in Massachusetts. Her parents owned and operated a small school bus company. "They were really awesome people," Tracey said. "Their doing...
U.S. Politicswallstreetwindow.com

Biden’s Embrace of the Military Establishment – Joseph Solis-Mullen (05/24/2021)

Despite President Biden’s criticism of virtually every aspect of the U.S. establishment he has long been a part of, and whose policies he frequently played a principal part in authoring, as well as his stated intention of enacting sweeping reforms during his presidency, one part of the U.S. establishment is clearly safe from any such revisitation or revision: the military industrial complex.
MilitaryVox

How Native Hawaiians fought the US Navy, and won

On January 4, 1976, a fleet of boats headed toward the Hawaiian island of Kaho‘olawe. The goal: take the island back from the US military for the Hawaiian people. Since World War II, the US military had used the island for bombing practice and had decimated its land. But the story of the taking of this one island was part of a bigger history of the taking of all of Hawaii. The decades-long efforts to reclaim it would help spark a movement to renew the culture and traditions of the islands — and a push for Hawaiian sovereignty.