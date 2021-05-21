newsbreak-logo
One injured, two charged in Jacksonville shooting

By Mia Kortright, Star Staff Writer, akortrig@gmail.com
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Jacksonville police were investigating Friday after a shooting in the city left one man injured and hospitalized the day before. Jacksonville police charged Keyshon Lynch, 21, and Corri Tignor, 23, both of Jacksonville, in the shooting. Lynch was charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Tignor was charged with attempted first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

