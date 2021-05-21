One injured, two charged in Jacksonville shooting

May 15, 1946, in The Star: Police Chief J. L. Peek would like to inform anyone who doesn’t already know that shooting squirrels inside the city of Anniston is not a sport — it is destruction and is against the law, besides. The evidence for this illegal activity is that several dead squirrels have been found within the last few days on Quintard Avenue between Fifth Street and Seventh Street. All had been shot with a .22 rifle. Squirrels are valued animals in the city, the chief said, noting that many of the little critters were lost due to the tornadic hailstorm that battered the city last month. Also this date: The four high schools in the Calhoun County system will dismiss on Friday, May 17, for the summer vacation, and their 141 total graduates will receive their diplomas either that night (in the case of Alexandria High School) or on the following Monday (Ohatchee, Oxford and White Plains).