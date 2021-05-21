newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

By TALI ARBEL, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, approved a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital on Friday. Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, approved a $630 million takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital on Friday, the company said in a brief statement. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers.

