Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.