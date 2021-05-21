Masked Until You’re Vaxxed
The City of North Liberty, in line with public health guidance, has adopted a “masked until you’re vaxxed” policy for staff and patrons in public facilities. This policy means if patrons and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning two weeks have passed since they have received the second of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they are no longer required to wear a mask in our facilities in most circumstances. Those who have yet to be fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear a mask. Children and those who work with them, specifically in our before- and after-school program and in other interactive programming at the Community Center, are still expected to wear masks inline with CDC guidelines.northlibertyiowa.org