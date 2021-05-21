newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rangers History Today: Home Run Derby vs Astros

By Matthew Postins
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hit eight home runs in a single game for the first time in franchise history.

On May 21, 2005, the Rangers faced the Houston Astros at (then-dubbed) Ameriquest Field and the Rangers went off, winning the game, 18-3. But it was the home run derby the Rangers foisted upon the Astros that was record-setting.

The Rangers had hit seven home runs in two prior games to that point, but never reached that elusive eighth home run.

Well, against the Astros, that changed.

David Dellucci, who hit leadoff for Texas, was the only Rangers player with multiple home runs that day, as he went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, meaning that both of his home runs were solo shots.

The other Rangers players with home runs that day included Rod Barajas, Mark Teixeira, Hank Blalock, Laynce Nix, Richard Hidalgo, and Kevin Mench.

Oddly, the Rangers matched the feat a little over a month later against Los Angeles. That game, Mench had three home runs and Teixeira had two home runs, along with single home runs from Dellucci, Blalock, and Alfonso Soriano.

The offensive explosion was part of a 79-83 season under manager Buck Showalter, one that saw the Rangers finish third in the American League West.

Also on this date …

May 21, 2001: The Rangers hold the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Spring Training facility in Surprise, Arizona.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
35
Followers
188
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonso Soriano
Person
Buck Showalter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Home Run#League History#The Houston Astros#American#Texas Rangers History#Single Home Runs#Multiple Home Runs#Franchise History#The Game#Leadoff#Field#Solo Shots#Manager Buck Showalter#Los Angeles#Time#Surprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Hip Hip Jose! Rangers Outlast Red Sox in 4-1 Win

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers bounced back after losing two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels with a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Rangers catcher Jose Trevino broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that landed in the Red Sox bullpen. Isiah Kiner-Falefa added some insurance with a hard-hit solo home run to straight-away center field to give the Rangers a three-run lead.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

'I Trust Him Against Anybody': Allard, King Helping Reverse Rangers' Bullpen Struggles

ARLINGTON, Texas — Heading into the spring training, the Texas Rangers bullpen was thought to be one of the strongest areas of the team. However, the Rangers couldn't even make it out of camp without losing four, maybe even five mainstays in the bullpen. Jonathan Hernández, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Joely Rodríguez, and Demarcus Evans all started the season on the Injured List. Martin and Rodríguez have since returned and pitched in big roles, but Evans is still working his way back. Hernández and Leclerc are both lost for all of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery.
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Upend Red Sox Late, Take Three of Four Games

ARLINGTON, Texas — There may not be high expectations for the Texas Rangers this year, but they might have just had a series that can turn their season around. The Rangers defeated the Boston Red Sox on Sunday by a score of 5-3, taking three of four games to wrap up a seven-game homestand. Texas trailed for most of the game, and had to fight a number of obstacles throughout the game. From the sun blinding Nick Solak on a pop up to home plate umpire Brian O'Nora's inconsistent strike zone, the Rangers bore down to came away with one of the biggest wins of the year.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Recap: The Good and the Not So Good From April

ARLINGTON, Texas — The first month of the Major League Baseball season has come to an end. Like most people expected, the Texas Rangers sit at the bottom of the American League West with a record of 11-16. The Rangers' .407 win percentage is the second-worst in the A.L., and third-worst in MLB.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

BOS 6, TEX 1: Rangers Troubled as Arihara's Issues Worsen

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers may be at a crossroads with Kohei Arihara. The Japanese-born right-hander was pummeled by the Red Sox lineup early and often, as the Rangers fell to Boston by a score of 6-1 on Friday night. Arihara started the game with back-to-back walks, then back-to-back home runs that immediately put the Rangers in a 4-0 hole just four batters into the game.
MLBlindyssports.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night’s start against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Slams seventh home run

Tucker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the Astros' 5-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday. Tucker hit a solo shot off Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning for his seventh home run of the year. The outfielder has been on a power surge, with four extra-base hits in his last three games. He had his fifth multi-hit game of the season Tuesday as well. The 24-year-old is slashing .203/.279/.431 with 21 RBI, 20 runs and a pair of steals in 140 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Ex Odor to Injured List After Scary Collision

Former Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is heading to the 10-day Injured List after a scary collision at home plate with Houston's Martín Maldonado on Tuesday night. As Maldonado scrambled for the ball after a throw to home plate, Odor's right knee was impacted by his shoulder along with a bit of an awkward landing. Any time there is that kind of collision, the initial fear is a major injury. Those fears were especially heightened for Yankees fans when Odor was sent to get an MRI that night.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Left Off List of 'Best Young Cores' in MLB

Bleacher Report’s rankings of MLB teams with the best young cores right now only reinforced how much farther the Rangers have to go to rebuild their pipeline of young talent. The Rangers, not surprisingly, didn’t make the B/R Top 10 (they didn’t even make the honorable mention). The Houston Astros...
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Gibson's Return to Minnesota

Texas Rangers (13-17) at Minnesota Twins (11-16) TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA) MIN: LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA) Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN, Twins (Sp) The Rangers will start Kyle Gibson on Tuesday night, who won 67 games from 2013-2019 for the Twins. He expressed some of his thoughts on coming back to a place where he spent the vast majority of his big league career.
MLBaustinnews.net

Slumping Rangers continue Texas tussle vs. ascending Astros

The Houston Astros received two doses of good news relative to their starting pitching staff Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi and left-hander Framber Valdez both nearing returns. On the heels of losing right-hander Jose Urquidy to posterior shoulder discomfort in the finale of their three-game series with the Los Angeles...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.