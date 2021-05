The Target Xbox Series X restock today, May 18, was the easiest to get yet, according to our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Matt sent out a Twitter alert at 7:50am EDT this morning, signaling that the Microsoft console was in stock. This particular Target Xbox restock lasted a solid 25 minutes, though some locations sold out faster than others. While Target requires in-person pickup, you're required to buy the Xbox Series X online – there are no walk-ins, according to Target officials. Where will Xbox Series X restock next? There are other retailers in the US ready and waiting to deploy for console stock, and Matt Swider will alert you – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications.