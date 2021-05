The Indian Navy is still searching for nine missing crewmembers of the accommodations barge P305, which went down during Cyclone Tauktae last week with 261 people aboard. 186 crewmembers were rescued after the sinking, and the remains of 66 individuals have been recovered. The victims are not all recognizable, Mumbai police sources told LiveMint, and DNA samples from their family members have been used to aid identification. So far, about 40 bodies have been returned to their loved ones.