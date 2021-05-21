Forget Airbnb: Explore Ranches Lets You Rent the Whole Ranch

Who doesn't love potatoes in any form? Fried, mashed, french fries, chips, a hotel...yes, there is a potato hotel that you can stay in that you have to see. I have done several posts about places in the region that you can stay in when you visit the area. So I decided to find a new, unique place to highlight each week in the region that you can visit. This new series will be called Tri-State Travels. This doesn't necessarily mean that all of these places are found here in the Tri-State, however, these are places that Tri-Staters might like to visit when they plan trips in these areas.