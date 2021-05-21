newsbreak-logo
Lifestyle

Forget Airbnb: Explore Ranches Lets You Rent the Whole Ranch

By Jesse Will
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome weekend rentals come with a cupboard full of Snoopy puzzles you can stare at while your group is waiting for the gummies to hit. Then there’s the real-life, actually mind-blowing visual treats of Chalk Draw, a rental property in far West Texas where you can spend the afternoon hunting down 46 prehistoric petroglyphs and pictographs scattered across the ranch’s 20,000 acres before hiking to a mesa where you can take in Santiago Peak, the Rio Grande and the seemingly infinite, whiskey-colored vista stretching deep into Mexico. It’s … kind of a different vibe from your standard Airbnb.

