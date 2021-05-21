newsbreak-logo
Canton, OH

3 fatal overdoses reported in Canton

By Drew Scofield
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
Canton City Public Health issued an Overdose Alert Friday following three fatal overdoses on Thursday.

Officials won't know what types of drugs caused the overdoses until toxicology results come back, the health department said.

One of the deaths happened in the 44614 zip code, another in the 44730 zip code and one person was from out of state, but the death occurred in the 44730 zip code in Stark County, officials said.

Canton City Public Health sent out the following tips for people who use drugs:

  • Reach out to someone for help; there are people that care about you
  • Never use alone
  • Have naloxone available. It's available at Coleman Crisis 24/7, or by calling 330.452.6000 and also at CCPH. CLICK HERE to request a kit.
  • Know your supply and/or test your product for fentanyl
  • Know symptoms of an overdose (trouble breathing, turning blue, clammy skin, nodding out, seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, unable to rouse)
  • Always call 911 when an overdose occurs
  • Stay with the patient until help arrives
  • Call the Opiate Hotline (330.454.4357) for info on detox & treatment
  • Additional harm reduction resources can be found here .

RELATED: Stark County health officials worry about spike in overdose deaths

